Yukon Metals Corp.: Yukon Metals Announces Departure of Sue Craig from Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) ("Yukon Metals" or the "Company) announces that Sue Craig has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2026.

"On behalf of the Board and management team, we would like to sincerely thank Sue for her dedication and contributions during her tenure on the Board," commented CEO Jim Coates. "Sue's combination of exploration experience and her deep sense of care for the community have played a defining role in guiding Yukon Metals to the current phase of our development cycle, and we wish her success."

Following Sue Craig's departure, the Yukon Metals Board now consists of four board members. The Company will evaluate adding additional directors at such time that it is determined to be appropriate.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s district-scale assets, Yukon Metals provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company's strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

The Yukon

The Yukon remains one of the world's last underexplored mineral belts, offering exceptional discovery potential. The Yukon Territory is home to a highly skilled and conscientious local workforce, shaped by generations of exploration experience coupled with a deep respect for the land.

Recent major discoveries with local roots, such as Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, highlight the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

