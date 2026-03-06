Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CU51 | ISIN: US36262G1013 | Ticker-Symbol: 93N
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 15:44
52,00 Euro
+1,96 % +1,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GXO LOGISTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GXO LOGISTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,5051,0014:09
50,5051,0013:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GXO Logistics: GXO Appoints Mark Suchinski as Chief Financial Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the appointment of Mark Suchinski as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2026.

Suchinski is a seasoned financial leader with more than three decades in finance, operations and supply chain management, with significant experience in the aerospace and defense sector, a key growth vertical for GXO. He has a proven track record driving enterprise performance improvement in labor productivity, contracting, pricing and sourcing.

GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher said, "Mark is an accomplished corporate finance leader with decades of operational and supply chain experience and deep expertise in aerospace and defense, where we see a long runway for growth. With Mark's appointment, the leadership team is fully in place, and we have the clarity and capability to move forward boldly and with speed."

Prior to GXO, Suchinski served as Chief Financial Officer for The GEO Group, Inc., a leading global provider of solutions for government partners across a spectrum of diversified correctional and community reentry services. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Spirit AeroSystems, the largest diversified non-OEM designer and manufacturer of aerostructures for commercial, defense and space and aftermarket globally, with responsibility for financial reporting, Treasury, Investor Relations and Strategy. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Accounting Officer at Home Products International and Controller at US Freightways. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from DePaul University.

Since joining GXO in August 2025, GXO CEO Patrick Kelleher has strengthened the leadership team with key appointments in Commercial, Operations and the Americas and Asia Pacific region to deliver faster growth, higher margins and sharper execution.

About GXO
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contact
Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Investor contact
Kristine Kubacki, CFA
+1 203-769-7206
kristine.kubacki@gxo.com


- Mark Suchinski

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.