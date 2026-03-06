NOTICE, MARCH 06, 2026 SHARES (Record Id 339099)

Asuntosalkku Oyj has cancelled 16,592 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on March 06, 2026. The cancellation will be valid in the trading system as of March 09, 2026 on First North Growth Market Finland.Identifiers of Asuntosalkku Oyj's share:Trading code: ASUNTOISIN code: FI4000517602Orderbook id: 259601Number of shares: 970,000Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260