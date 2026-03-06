ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.: ClearPoint Neuro to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results March 17, 2026

SOLANA BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) (the "Company"), a global device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company offering precise navigation to the brain and spine, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2025 fourth quarter and full year on Tuesday, March 17th, after the market close.

Investors and analysts are invited to listen to the live broadcast review of the Company's 2025 fourth quarter and full year results on Tuesday, March 17th, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) which may be accessed online here. Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the conference call via telephone may do so at (877) 407-9034, or at (201) 493-6737 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the completion of the call until April 16th, 2026, by calling (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada, and then entering conference I.D. number 413671. An online archive of the broadcast will be available on the Company's Investor website at https://ir.clearpointneuro.com.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro is a device, cell, and gene therapy-enabling company offering precise navigation to the brain and spine. The Company uniquely provides both established clinical products as well as pre-clinical development services for controlled drug and device delivery. The Company's flagship product, the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, has FDA clearance and is CE-marked. ClearPoint Neuro is engaged with healthcare and research centers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The Company is also partnered with the most innovative pharmaceutical/biotech companies, academic centers, and contract research organizations, providing solutions for direct central nervous system delivery of therapeutics in preclinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, thousands of procedures have been performed and supported by the Company's field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and in the teleconference referenced above concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, the size of total addressable markets or the market opportunity for the Company's products and services, timelines for regulatory approval and commercialization of its biotech partners' gene and cell therapies, the Company's expectation for revenues, operating expenses, the adequacy of cash and cash equivalent balances to support operations and meet future obligations, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to the risks inherent in the business, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the Company's ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the products and services offered by the Company; the regulatory requirements for approval and pace of market adoption of the gene and cell therapies under development by the Company's biotech partners; the Company's biotech partner's continued use of the Company's products and services in their delivery of gene and cell therapies; the Company's ability to maintain its current relationships with its biotech partners or enter into relationships with new partners; the Company's ability to continue to build and maintain the infrastructure and personnel needed to allow for widespread adoption of intracranial administration of gene and cell therapies; the future market for the Company's preclinical services; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the IRRAS transaction are not realized when expected or at all; the Company's failure to integrate IRRAS into its business in accordance with expectations; and deviations from the expected market potential of the IRRAS products. For a detailed description of the Company's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including the Company's recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/clearpoint-neuro-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-results-march-17-2026-1144571