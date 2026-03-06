Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: A2QRHW | ISIN: CA15957L1040
CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Technologies Announces Increase to C$ 3.97M and Closing of Book on Previously Announced Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / CHAR Technologies ("CHAR Tech" or the "Company") (TSXV:YES) is pleased to announce that the Company, in response to investor demand, has increased the size of the C$2M non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") it announced on February 23rd, 2026.

The Company has upsized the Offering for an additional 8,371,978 units (each, a "Unit"), at the Offering price of $0.235 CAD per Unit for additional gross proceeds of $1,967,500. The Offering will now amount to up to 16,882,978 Units at a price of $0.235 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.97M CAD. The other terms of the Offering will remain unchanged.

The Offering has been fully subscribed with institutional investor representation, existing long-term shareholders and a follow-on investment from current strategic investor BMI Group. The closing is expected to occur by or around the end of the week of March 9th, 2026, or a later date that may be determined by the Company or approving entities. The Offering is subject to certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half of a non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 CAD for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital, to support ongoing project development work to continue to progress the Company's project pipeline, and to support capital advisory and investor relations services.

The Units under the Offering are being offered by way of private placement pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements in each of the provinces of Canada, and are being offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirement available under Section 2.3 of Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 - Distributions Outside Canada ("OSC 72-503"), and accordingly, the securities issued pursuant to OSC 72-503 will not be subject to resale restrictions. The Offering is not a Related Party Transaction as defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and therefore is not subject to TSXV Policy 5.9.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities law, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR's HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White
Chief Executive Officer
CHAR Technologies Ltd.
E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com
T: 866 521-3654

Galen Cranston
Director of Stakeholder Relations
CHAR Technologies Ltd.
E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com
T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about CHAR and its business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Offering, the anticipated benefits of, and rationale for, the Offering, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, expectations regarding the offtake agreement, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, the anticipated development of additional project sites on an expedited basis, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR's current views and ?intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR, and are subject to ?certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, the timing and ability of CHAR to obtain final approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange and those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 26th, 2026 for the year ended September 30th, 2025, and available under CHAR's profile on www.sedar.com. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ?entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ?completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ?is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ?any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/char-technologies-announces-increase-to-c-3.97m-and-closing-of-book-on-previously-1144619

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
