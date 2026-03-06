Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) ("Mammoth" or the "Company") today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended

Mark Layton, Chief Financial Officer of Mammoth commented, "2025 was a transformative year for Mammoth. We made the deliberate decision to reshape our portfolio, with four divestitures generating in excess of $150 million in cash proceeds. These transactions strengthened our balance sheet, pruned non-performing businesses and gave us the financial flexibility to invest in higher-return opportunities. Most notably, we deployed over $65 million into our aviation platform at an attractive entry point - a business we continue to view as high-growth and scalable - and we remain committed to using our available liquidity to make additional accretive investments across our current portfolio that create long-term shareholder value.

We also made meaningful progress on our cost structure, materially reducing our SG&A run rate as we continue building a leaner, more efficient organization aligned to the portfolio we have today. That said, I want to be direct: Q4 operational execution was not at the level we expect of ourselves, and improving execution across our segments is our top priority - it is the clearest path to unlocking the value embedded in this business.

As we enter 2026, we see significant potential across our segments, driven by internal self-help initiatives, favorable market tailwinds, and our continued focus on deploying capital into opportunities with accretive returns. We have the balance sheet, the strategy, and the team to deliver meaningfully better results."

Financial Overview for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025:

Total revenue from continuing operations was $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. Total revenue for the full year of 2025 was $44.3 million compared to $45.6 million in 2024.

Net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $12.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $9.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $12.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Net loss for the full year of 2025 was $63.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $183.1 million, or $3.81 per diluted share for 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations ("Adjusted EBITDA" as defined and reconciled in the tables below) was ($6.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to ($6.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and ($4.8) million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was ($17.4) million for the full year of 2025 compared to ($171.2) million for 2024.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services segment contributed revenue of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. The infrastructure services division contributed revenues of $4.1 million for the full year of 2025 compared to $1.5 million for 2024. The increase in revenue was primarily due to an increase in fiber optic activity.

Rental Services

Mammoth's rental services segment contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. The average number of pieces of equipment rented to customers was 328 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 158 during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 286 during the third quarter of 2025. The rental services segment contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $11.1 million for the full year of 2025, compared to $7.1 million for 2024. The average number of pieces of equipment rented to customers was 285 for the full year of 2025 compared to 210 for 2024. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2025, the Company expanded its aviation rental offerings, which contributed to the increased revenue.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services segment contributed revenue of $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company sold approximately 92,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $18.56 per ton compared to sales of approximately 129,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $22.54 per ton during the fourth quarter of 2024. In the third quarter of 2025, sales were approximately 122,000 tons of sand at an average price of $18.26 per ton. The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues of $16.6 million for the full year of 2025 compared to $19.1 million for 2024. The Company sold 645,000 tons of sand during 2025, an increase from 578,000 tons of sand sold during 2024. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during 2025 was $20.43 per ton compared to $23.15 per ton average sales price during 2024.

Accommodation Services

Mammoth's accommodation services segment contributed revenue of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. On average, 232 rooms were utilized for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 197 during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 185 during the third quarter of 2025 for our accommodations services. The Company's accommodation services segment contributed revenues of $9.0 million for the full year of 2025 compared to $10.9 million for 2024. On average, 186 rooms utilized for 2025 compared to 216 for 2024.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services segment contributed revenue of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The Company's drilling services segment contributed revenues of $3.7 million for the full year of 2025 compared to $3.6 million for 2024.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense was $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. SG&A expenses were $19.6 million for the full year of 2025 compared to $114.5 million for 2024. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in the provision for expected credit losses in connection with the Settlement Agreement with PREPA that was recognized in 2024.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, Mammoth had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand of $102.0 million and marketable securities of $19.6 million. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, the borrowing base was $50.0 million and there was $36.7 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $5.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2025, Mammoth had total liquidity of $158.3 million.

As of March 3, 2026, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $89.6 million, marketable securities of $28.8 million, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. As of March 3, 2026, the Company had $38.2 million of available borrowing capacity, after giving effect to $5.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of March 3, 2026, Mammoth had total liquidity of $156.6 million.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures from continuing operations by segment for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2025

2024 Rental services(a) $ 25,676

$ -

$ 17,185

$ 69,953

$ 351 Infrastructure services(b) -

-

19

128

299 Accommodation services(c) 173

64

95

343

161 Drilling services(c) 12

83

-

128

184 Other(c) -

98

-

-

219 Total capital expenditures $ 25,861

$ 245

$ 17,299

$ 70,552

$ 1,214

(a) Capital expenditures primarily for expansion of our aviation rental fleet for the periods presented. (b) Capital expenditures primarily for our fiber optic fleets for the periods presented. (c) Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

We are an integrated, growth-oriented company focused on providing products and services to our customers primarily in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries. Our suite of services includes rental services, infrastructure services, natural sand proppant services, accommodation services and drilling services. Our rental services segment provides a wide range of equipment used in oilfield, construction and aviation activities. Our infrastructure services segment provides design and fiber optic services to the utility industry. Our natural sand proppant services segment mines, processes and sells natural sand proppant used for hydraulic fracturing. Our accommodation services provide housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Our drilling services provides directional drilling to oilfield operators. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com .

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) ASSETS

December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands, except share data) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 101,987

$ 60,845 Marketable securities

19,635

- Restricted cash

12,085

19,359 Accounts receivable, net

28,934

40,672 Inventories

4,083

6,848 Current assets held for sale

4,287

- Other current assets

4,619

10,854 Current assets of discontinued operations

1,518

50,009 Total current assets

177,148

188,587









Property, plant and equipment, net

106,097

66,651 Sand reserves, net

39,613

57,273 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,591

3,954 Other non-current assets

5,767

7,383 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

3,678

60,183 Total assets

$ 334,894

$ 384,031 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 9,327

$ 12,107 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

18,336

25,650 Current operating lease liabilities

2,071

2,643 Income taxes payable

39,899

44,570 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

383

29,537 Total current liabilities

70,016

114,507









Deferred income tax liabilities

2,430

3,021 Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,375

1,316 Asset retirement obligation

2,759

4,234 Other long-term liabilities

26

213 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations

-

7,922 Total liabilities

76,606

131,213









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,358,315 and 48,127,369

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

483

481 Additional paid-in capital

540,841

540,431 Accumulated deficit

(279,046)

(283,643) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,990)

(4,451) Total equity

258,288

252,818 Total liabilities and equity

$ 334,894

$ 384,031

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2025

2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 7,363

$ 4,517

$ 7,608

$ 26,187

$ 24,994 Services revenue - related parties 385

377

516

1,553

1,548 Product revenue 1,709

5,121

2,728

16,552

19,057 Total revenue 9,457

10,015

10,852

44,292

45,599



















COST, EXPENSES AND GAINS

















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $2,078, $1,262, $1,488, $6,186

and $6,486 for the three months ended December 31, 2025,

December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2025 and years ended

December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 7,279

5,036

6,641

24,158

24,378 Services cost of revenue - related parties -

11

96

288

366 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $553, $1,123, $1,263, $4,106 and

$5,229 for the three months ended December 31, 2025,

December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2025 and years ended

December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 3,231

4,307

4,148

18,117

17,791 Selling, general and administrative 5,750

6,893

4,748

19,572

114,468 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 2,631

2,385

2,751

10,292

11,715 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 304

(1,125)

1,874

(2,371)

(2,762) Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

31,669

- Total cost, expenses and gains, net 19,195

17,507

20,258

101,725

165,956 Operating loss (9,738)

(7,492)

(9,406)

(57,433)

(120,357)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest income (expense and financing charges), net 558

(773)

729

1,670

(4,790) Interest income (expense and financing charges), net - related

parties -

(36)

-

-

(4,707) Other (expense) income, net (1,116)

60

(1,831)

(3,906)

(64,564) Total other (expense) income, net (558)

(749)

(1,102)

(2,236)

(74,061) Loss before income taxes (10,296)

(8,241)

(10,508)

(59,669)

(194,418) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,043

1,407

2,140

4,087

(11,306) Net loss from continuing operations (12,339)

(9,648)

(12,648)

(63,756)

(183,112) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income

taxes 21,239

(5,826)

33

68,353

(24,214) Net income (loss) $ 8,900

$ (15,474)

$ (12,615)

$ 4,597

$ (207,326)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

















Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 144

$ (598)

$ (180)

$ 461

$ (831) Other comprehensive income (loss) 144

(598)

(180)

461

(831) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,044

$ (16,072)

$ (12,795)

$ 5,058

$ (208,157)



















Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.26)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.26)

$ (1.32)

$ (3.81) Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations, basic

and diluted 0.44

(0.12)

-

1.42

(0.50) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.18

$ (0.32)

$ (0.26)

$ 0.10

$ (4.31) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 48,358

48,127

48,358

48,274

48,065

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ 4,597

$ (207,326) Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 68,353

(24,214) Net loss from continuing operations (63,756)

(183,112) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities:





Stock based compensation 412

875 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 10,292

11,715 Amortization of debt origination costs 708

2,971 Change in provision for expected credit losses 49

171,140 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,371)

(2,762) Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole (221)

(157) Impairment of long-lived assets 31,669

- Inventory obsolescence -

97 Deferred income taxes (591)

4,237 Other 1,159

63 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 11,756

206,129 Inventories 116

43 Other current assets 6,200

590 Accounts payable (2,843)

(1,643) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,483)

(3,369) Accrued expenses and other liabilities - related parties -

4,647 Income taxes payable (4,671)

(16,743) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations (19,575)

194,721 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations 1,005

(14,004) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (18,570)

180,717







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (70,552)

(1,214) Contributions to equity investee (368)

- Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 7,950

5,061 Purchases of marketable securities (19,534)

- Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (82,504)

3,847 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations 137,050

(14,279) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 54,546

(10,432)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt - related parties -

(50,888) Payments on financing transaction -

(46,837) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (433)

(469) Debt issuance costs -

(37) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (433)

(98,231) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations (3,854)

(13,882) Net cash used in financing activities (4,287)

(112,113) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 109

(144) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31,798

58,028 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 82,326

24,298 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 114,124

82,326 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations at end of period 52

2,122 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations $ 114,072

$ 80,204

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Rentals Infrastructure Sand Accommodations Drilling Corporate,

Other &

Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 3,281 $ 1,172 $ 1,709 $ 2,827 $ 468 $ - $ 9,457 Intersegment revenue 19 - - - - (19) - Total revenue 3,300 1,172 1,709 2,827 468 (19) 9,457 Less expenses:













Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 2,027 2,086 3,231 1,841 768 557 10,510 Selling, general and administrative,

exclusive of stock based compensation 1,670 402 1,158 677 217 1,626 5,750 Adjusted EBITDA $ (397) $ (1,316) $ (2,680) $ 309 $ (517) $ (2,202) $ (6,803)

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Rentals Infrastructure Sand Accommodations Drilling Corporate,

Other &

Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 1,118 $ 354 $ 5,121 $ 2,377 $ 754 $ 291 $ 10,015 Intersegment revenue 67 - - - - (67) - Total revenue 1,185 354 5,121 2,377 754 224 10,015 Less expenses:













Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 1,076 563 4,307 1,444 1,024 940 9,354 Selling, general and administrative,

exclusive of stock based compensation 575 68 2,181 709 359 2,782 6,674 Adjusted EBITDA $ (466) $ (277) $ (1,367) $ 224 $ (629) $ (3,498) $ (6,013)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Rentals Infrastructure Sand Accommodations Drilling Corporate,

Other &

Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 2,750 $ 812 $ 2,728 $ 2,280 $ 2,282 $ - $ 10,852 Intersegment revenue 16 - - - - (16) - Total revenue 2,766 812 2,728 2,280 2,282 (16) 10,852 Less expenses:













Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 1,691 1,579 4,148 1,436 1,840 191 10,885 Selling, general and administrative,

exclusive of stock based compensation 997 293 1,157 483 308 1,510 4,748 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78 $ (1,060) $ (2,577) $ 361 $ 134 $ (1,717) $ (4,781)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Rentals Infrastructure Sand Accommodations Drilling Corporate,

Other &

Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 11,025 $ 4,086 $ 16,552 $ 8,954 $ 3,675 $ - $ 44,292 Intersegment revenue 73 - - - - (73) - Total revenue 11,098 4,086 16,552 8,954 3,675 (73) 44,292 Less expenses:













Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 6,701 5,893 18,117 5,951 3,765 2,136 42,563 Selling, general and administrative,

exclusive of stock based compensation 4,155 1,019 5,131 1,957 944 5,954 19,160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 242 $ (2,826) $ (6,696) $ 1,046 $ (1,034) $ (8,163) $ (17,431)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Rentals Infrastructure Sand Accommodations Drilling Corporate,

Other &

Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 6,712 $ 1,476 $ 19,057 $ 10,851 $ 3,558 $ 3,945 $ 45,599 Intersegment revenue 393 - - - - (393) - Total revenue 7,105 1,476 19,057 10,851 3,558 3,552 45,599 Less expenses:













Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 4,955 2,280 17,791 6,397 4,373 6,739 42,535 Selling, general and administrative,

exclusive of stock based compensation 1,851 880 6,741 2,361 1,338 100,422 113,593 Interest on trade accounts receivable - - - - - 60,686 60,686 Adjusted EBITDA $ 299 $ (1,684) $ (5,475) $ 2,093 $ (2,153) $ (164,295) $ (171,215)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss from continuing operations before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, gains on disposal of assets, net, impairment of long-lived assets, stock based compensation, interest (income) expense and financing charges, other expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and (benefit) provision for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income from continuing operations in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss from continuing

operations to Adjusted EBITDA: 2025

2024

2025

2025

2024 Net loss from continuing operations $ (12,339)

$ (9,648)

$ (12,648)

$ (63,756)

$ (183,112) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 2,631

2,385

2,751

10,292

11,715 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 304

(1,125)

1,874

(2,371)

(2,762) Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

31,669

- Stock based compensation -

219

-

412

875 Interest (income) expense and financing charges, net (558)

809

(729)

(1,670)

9,497 Other expense (income), net 1,116

(60)

1,831

3,906

64,564 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,043

1,407

2,140

4,087

(11,306) Interest on trade accounts receivable -

-

-

-

(60,686) Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,803)

$ (6,013)

$ (4,781)

$ (17,431)

$ (171,215)

Adjusted Net Loss from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Loss per Share from Continuing Operations

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate our operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of long-lived assets, which may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results, from net loss from continuing operations. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss from continuing operations and loss per share from continuing operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations to the GAAP financial measures of net loss from continuing operations and loss per share from continuing operations for the periods specified.



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss from continuing operations, as reported $ (12,339)

$ (9,648)

$ (12,648)

$ (63,756)

$ (183,112) Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

31,669

- Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (12,339)

$ (9,648)

$ (12,648)

$ (32,087)

$ (183,112)



















Basic and diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations, as reported $ (0.26)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.26)

$ (1.32)

$ (3.81) Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

0.66

- Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

from continuing operations $ (0.26)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.66)

$ (3.81)





















