Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Set to Redefine the Offshore Adventure Day Boat Category

FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the development of its new Adventure Series, a next-generation lineup of American-built power catamarans designed to enter and redefine the rapidly expanding global market for offshore adventure day boats.

Twin Vee believes the Company is uniquely positioned to reshape this category by combining the lifestyle-oriented adventure boat concept with the inherent performance advantages of a power catamaran platform.

The new Adventure Series lineup is expected to include multiple models beginning with 24-, 28-, and 40-foot platforms, with both center console and dual console configurations planned for the 28-foot model. The series will expand Twin Vee's current lineup, which includes the STX and GFX models, and represents the Company's strategic move into one of the fastest-growing segments of the recreational marine industry.

Over the past several years, the adventure day boat category-popularized largely by European brands such as Axopar, Saxdor, and other modern lifestyle-focused platforms-has experienced rapid global growth as consumers increasingly seek boats designed not only for fishing, but also for entertaining, cruising, watersports, and family recreation.

Twin Vee believes its power catamaran architecture offers a superior foundation for this emerging category. "Our goal is to take the fastest-growing segment in recreational boating and deliver a platform that performs better offshore, offers more usable space, and provides a more comfortable experience on the water," said Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "These European adventure boats created a compelling concept, but most are built on monohull platforms. By combining the adventure lifestyle concept with the performance advantages of a power catamaran, we believe Twin Vee can deliver something fundamentally different."

Twin Vee's catamaran hull incorporates the Company's kinetic fluid induction tunnel design, where water and air mix through the tunnel between the hulls to create a cushioning ride in rough water. This design allows the vessel to deliver exceptional offshore ride quality, improved fuel efficiency, and superior stability compared with many traditional monohull boats. In addition, the wider bow geometry and beam of a catamaran create substantially greater usable deck space, allowing designers to develop larger social areas, more flexible seating arrangements, and enhanced layouts for entertaining and family activities.

Unlike traditional offshore fishing boats, the Adventure Series is being designed from the ground up as a lifestyle-oriented platform rather than a fishing boat with added amenities. The boats will feature redesigned interiors focused on day cruising, entertaining, and multi-activity use on the water. Other planned features across the Adventure Series include electric or induction grills, built-in icemakers, refrigeration, outdoor galley stations with sinks, extendable or retractable sunshades, exterior rain showers, pantry storage, chill plates, integrated Starlink connectivity, and large Garmin multifunction displays capable of serving as entertainment screens.

"Twin Vee has long been known for building one of the best riding boats on the water," Visconti added. "Now we are combining that proven offshore catamaran platform with a completely new lifestyle-focused design. Wider decks, greater stability, exceptional ride quality, and the ability to comfortably explore farther offshore create a platform that we believe will resonate with a broader audience of boaters."

The Company believes the Adventure Series will expand Twin Vee's appeal beyond traditional offshore-fishing customers by targeting boaters seeking versatile platforms for coastal exploration, entertainment, watersports, and family recreation.

Twin Vee expects to release additional design renderings, product previews, and development updates for the Adventure Series in the coming months.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boat Works brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boat Works is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding planned boat models, configurations and features, dealer and consumer demand for offshore adventure day boats, and the Company's plans to release additional information regarding its Adventure Series lineup.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, continued global demand for offshore adventure day boats, the Company's ability to meet such demand with its Adventure Series lineup, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/twin-vee-powercats-set-to-redefine-the-offshore-adventure-day-boat-1143570