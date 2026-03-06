Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Receives New Orders for Counter-Drone Systems from Current Customers in the Middle East as Regional Drone Threats Escalate

Orders for Ondas' Sentrycs Counter-UAS Systems Reflect Growing Demand to Protect Critical Infrastructure and Strategic Facilities Amid Ongoing Regional Conflicts

Immediate Urgent Deployment of Ondas' Systems Support Defense, Homeland Security, and Infrastructure Protection Programs Across the Middle East and other regions

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that it has received multiple orders totaling approximately $6 million for dozens of counter-drone systems from its current defense and homeland security customers in the Middle East and other regions. The orders include Ondas' Sentrycs cyber-RF counter-UAS systems which also potentially serve as initial building blocks for broader counter-UAS programs, opening the way for larger systems of systems deployments incorporating additional Ondas technologies.

The orders come amid escalating drone activity across the Middle East and other regions, where small unmanned aerial systems are increasingly used as part of current conflicts to target energy infrastructure, military bases, ports, and other strategic assets, accelerating demand for reliable counter-UAS technologies capable of detecting and safely mitigating hostile drones.

"There is strong demand and a growing urgency among governments to find scalable solutions for defending critical infrastructure and strategic assets," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Our cyber-RF counter-drone technology enables operators to detect, identify, and mitigate hostile drones at scale, in multiple locations 24/7, without disrupting surrounding communications. As drone threats continue to escalate globally, Ondas is expanding deployments of our counter-UAS technologies as part of a layered defense architecture designed to protect sensitive environments."

"We are proud to support our customers with our defense technologies," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "Our goal is to provide operators with the most powerful and reliable counter-drone solutions available, enabling them to protect assets effectively. Our technologies are combat proven, ready for deployment and trusted by our customers as reflected by these orders.

Orders support Ondas' broader strategy to deliver integrated counter-UAS capabilities for defense and homeland security customers worldwide. Through its expanding portfolio of technologies, including Sentrycs cyber-RF mitigation systems and the Iron Drone Raider autonomous interceptor drone, Ondas is building a layered low-altitude defense architecture designed to address the rapidly evolving drone threat landscape.

The Sentrycs Cyber-RF counter-UAS system detects, identifies, tracks, and takes control of unauthorized drones using advanced protocol manipulation techniques. Unlike traditional jamming-based systems that may disrupt surrounding communications, the Sentrycs system precisely targets specific drones and safely redirects them away from protected zones or lands them in designated areas. The system is designed for rapid deployment and integration with existing detection infrastructures, making it well suited for protecting energy facilities, airports, military bases, borders, and other critical infrastructure where safe drone mitigation is essential.

Ondas believes the global counter-UAS market will continue to expand significantly as governments and security organizations seek reliable solutions to defend against the growing threat posed by small unmanned aerial systems in both military and civilian environments.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

Ondas Autonomous Systems ("OAS") delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms deployed globally to protect sensitive sites, populations, and critical infrastructure. Through its operating companies-American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, Roboteam Ltd., and Sentrycs-OAS provides an integrated suite of autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-UAS solutions. These include the Optimus System, the first FAA-certified small UAS for fully automated aerial security and data capture; Iron Drone Raider, an autonomous counter-UAS interception platform; Roboteam's combat-proven tactical ground robotic systems for military and special operations forces; Apeiro Motion's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems with proprietary navigation and communications technologies; and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and protocol-manipulation counter-UAS solutions.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Sentrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com,X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com, X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

