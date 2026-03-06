Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp. (TSXV: CGM) (OTCQB: CGMXF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective of opening trading on March 6, 2026, its common shares will be quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the new stock symbol "CGMXF".

The OTCQB is one of the world's largest and most liquid trading markets, providing access to a wide base of investors across the U.S. The listing marks an important step in expanding the Company's visibility and strengthening its presence in the U.S. market.

Information relating to the Company, as well as real-rime price quotes will be available on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that are committed to providing high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the Company's planned exploration program for the Miminiska Gold Property is subject to change. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

