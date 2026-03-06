Reborn Coffee, Inc.: Reborn Coffee Appoints Jung Jae Lim as Co-Chief Executive Officer to Strengthen Supply Chain Execution and Drive New Growth

Board-Approved Leadership Appointment Adds Deep Logistics and Operational Expertise to Accelerate Enterprise Partnerships and Platform Scale

BREA, Calif., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors, through duly approved and executed Board minutes, has appointed Jung Jae Lim as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Reborn Coffee, Inc., effective March 3, 2026.

Mr. Lim brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in logistics and supply chain management, with a background overseeing large-scale operations, multi-node distribution networks, and end-to-end supply chain execution across multiple sectors. In his role as Co-CEO, Mr. Lim will focus on strengthening the Company's operational foundation by leading initiatives across logistics, transportation, and supply chain management, including optimizing distribution capabilities, improving service reliability and cost efficiency, and supporting the Company's expansion through enterprise partnerships and scalable operating infrastructure.

As part of its initial operations, Mr. Lim has secured partnerships with leading global companies, including USA and Mexico, with an estimated combined monthly volume exceeding 1,550 units and an annual logistics revenue potential of approximately $20 million- Mr. Lim believes these contracts represent an important milestone for the subsidiary and provide a strong foundation for growth as Reborn Logistics expands its customer base and service capabilities.

"Mr. Lim's depth of logistics leadership and operational execution experience strengthens our leadership team at an important time in our growth," said Jay Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Reborn Coffee, Inc. "His track record across complex supply chain environments adds meaningful capability as we pursue a disciplined approach to scale, execution, and long-term value creation. As Co-Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lim will be authorized to take such actions, execute such documents, and cause the preparation and filing of such public disclosures as may be necessary or appropriate to advance the Company's strategic initiatives and operational objectives."

Mr. Lim commented, "I am honored to serve as Co-CEO of Reborn Coffee. My focus will be on building and executing a high-performance logistics and supply chain strategy that enhances reliability, transparency, and service excellence, while supporting the Company's broader strategic priorities. I look forward to contributing to Reborn's next phase of growth."

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235