American Rebel Holdings, Inc. And American Rebel Light Beer Roar into Gainesville as NHRA's 75th Anniversary Season Opens at the 2026 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals as The Official Beer Sponsor

American Rebel Light Patriotic Beer Garden Anchors the Midway + CEO Andy Ross Brings Live Music Between Nitro Rounds on the American Rebel Stage

American Rebel Racing 2026 NHRA Sponsorship: TSR's Leah Pruett - Nitro Top Fuel and Matt Hagan Nitro Funny Car, and Pro Stock Motorcycle Driver John Hall make 2026 season debut

GAINESVILLE, FL AND NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / American Rebel Beverages, a subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) and American Rebel Light Beer, are charging into Gainesville Raceway this weekend for the 57th Annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals (March 5-8, 2026) -the season-opening kickoff to NHRA's historic 75th anniversary year.

American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, God Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer - isn't easing into Gainesville. It's rolling in loud. This weekend is a full-throttle brand statement at the crossroads of high-octane motorsports and all-American live music, built for fans who live for the starting line, the roar of nitro, the love of the USA, and a premium light lager that we proudly say tastes like freedom!

A fan-first midway takeover: American Rebel Beer Garden debuts in Gainesville

Anchoring the Fan Midway (opening throughout the weekend as scheduled by the facility), American Rebel will debut a patriotic, high-energy beer garden featuring ice-cold American Rebel Light Beer, consumer samplings, giveaways, and fan-first experiences celebrating horsepower, freedom, and American pride.

Supporting the activation, Tri-Eagle Sales - American Rebel's top-tier distributor partner across North and North Central Florida - will assist with execution across the weekend, including on-site logistics, cold-box execution, product delivery, and event-level activation to keep fans stocked with American Rebel Light Beer from the Midway to the grandstands.

Patriotic energy meets nitro power: Andy Ross live between rounds

Adding to the excitement, American Rebel CEO Andy Ross will perform live on Saturday between qualifying sessions, bringing his signature high-energy sound to the heart of Gainesville Raceway-right in the middle of a race day built around Top Fuel and Funny Car thunder.

" NHRA is where our people are - patriots who love speed, competition, and that unmistakable moment when nitro hits," said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "I can't wait to engage with the fans at Gainesville-come out, support your favorite NHRA racing team, and come to the American Rebel Light Stage and enjoy my brand of patriotic rock 'n' roll with an ice-cold American Rebel Light Beer in your hand."

A milestone weekend: expanding the American Rebel footprint at one of motorsports' most historic stages

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages, added: "We're proud to continue our multi-year partnership with Tony Stewart Racing and to expand our footprint at one of the most historic events in motorsports. Having American Rebel Light Beer as the Official Beer Sponsor at the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville is a major milestone for American Rebel and were honored to have the support of our distribution partner Tri-Eagle Sales. Our beer garden, our racing partners, and our presence at the track reflect our commitment to the NHRA community and to delivering an unforgettable fan experience."

On track: American Rebel-backed teams ready to strike early

American Rebel fans will have major storylines across premier NHRA categories:

American Rebel Light Beer continues its affiliation with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) - a relationship rooted in a multi-year agreement-and is set to be front-and-center with two of the sport's most recognized competitors and true American Rebel's.

In Top Fuel , Leah Pruett -a 12-time NHRA national event winner - returns to the cockpit in 2026 after a multi-season step-away, giving fans one of the most anticipated comeback storylines heading into Gainesville.

In Funny Car , four-time world champion Matt Hagan enters 2026 with momentum, coming off a runner-up finish in the 2025 final Funny Car points standings - and once again bringing his true American Rebel energy to one of the sport's most visible stages.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, American Rebel's extended family includes John Hal , who will compete as a proven veteran with multiple career final rounds and signature success that includes his breakthrough win at the 2025 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk and a second victory at the 2025 NHRA Reading Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway on the American Rebel Pro Stock Motorcycle.

And for American Rebel fans who love watching the sport from the most intense vantage point in motorsports, there's always another reason to head to the starting line: we'll also be cheering on an important member of the American Rebel family- Tony Stewart - because when Smoke is at the track, the moment gets bigger and the stakes feel higher.

American Rebel Light Stage: Midway programming and Andy Ross performance window

NHRA's official event guide features the American Rebel Light Stage Schedule and confirms live music from Andy Ross and the American Rebel Band between qualifying sessions on Saturday.

Friday

10:00 a.m. - Buddy Hull

10:30 a.m. - Joe Amato

11:00 a.m. - Don "the Snake" Prudhomme (Hosted by Bob Frey)

11:30 a.m. - Nitro School with Kenny Bernstein and Jack Beckman

12:00 p.m. - Shirley Muldowney

Saturday

9:00 a.m. - Maddi Gordon

10:00 a.m. - NHRA Insider Live Powered by Speedmaster (special guest Don Garlits)

10:30 a.m. - Chasing Speed: Series Wrap-Up (Ida Zetterström, Jasmine Salinas, Jordan Vandergriff, Brian Lohnes)

11:00 a.m. - NHRA Horsepower History (special guest Bob Frey)

Between Qualifying Sessions - Live Music from Andy Ross and the American Rebel Band

Sunday

8:00 a.m. - Place Your Picks with PlayNHRA and Drag Race Bracket Bonanza

On-track schedule highlights for fans and media (selected)

(As listed on the official event schedule.)

Friday, March 6

Pro Stock Motorcycle & Pro Stock Qualifying - 1:30 p.m.

Nitro Qualifying (Funny Car & Top Fuel) - 2:30 p.m.

Pro Stock Motorcycle & Pro Stock Qualifying - 4:00 p.m.

Nitro Qualifying (Funny Car & Top Fuel) - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Right Trailers NHRA All-Star Top Fuel Callout Opening Ceremonies - 12:10 p.m.

Callout Eliminations Round 1 - 12:15 p.m.

Nitro Qualifying (Top Fuel & Funny Car) - 12:35 p.m.

Pro Stock Motorcycle & Pro Stock Qualifying - 1:30 p.m.

Callout Semifinals - 2:15 p.m.

Top Fuel Qualifying - 3:00 p.m.

Callout Finals - 3:30 p.m.

Funny Car Qualifying - 3:35 p.m.

Pro Stock Motorcycle & Pro Stock Qualifying - 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Nitro Eliminations (Round 1) - 10:00 a.m.

Pro Stock Eliminations (Round 1) - 11:00 a.m.

Pro Stock Finals - 2:40 p.m.

Nitro Finals - 2:50 p.m.

Winner's Circle - 3:00 p.m.

Where to watch: FS1 and FS2

Fans not in attendance can watch the weekend's biggest moments on FS1 , with FS2 re-airs scheduled, including:

Right Trailers Top Fuel All-Star Callout - Saturday, March 7 (4:00-6:00 p.m. ET) on FS1

Qualifying Show 1 - Sunday, March 8 (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET) on FS1

Finals - Sunday, March 8 (12:00-3:00 p.m. ET) on FS1

Re-airs - including Sunday morning FS2 and additional weekday re-airs on FS2/FS1 as listed on NHRA's 2026 TV schedule

Raise one with us: Here's to all of our American Rebel family - to going fast, winning races, and bringing home some championships so we can celebrate with an ice-cold American Rebel Light Beer.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A BETTER-FOR-YOU PREMIUM LIGHT LAGER BUILT TO WIN

American Rebel Light Beer is America's Patriotic Beer-crafted for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better-for-you" profile, aligned with a brand that celebrates freedom and the American spirit. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

American Rebel Light Beer is positioned as a premium domestic light lager brewed for taste, quality, and consistency at scale-highlighting:

110 calories per 12 oz

4g carbs per 12 oz

4.2% ABV

100% all-malt recipe with no adjuncts / corn syrups / rice extracts

Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and "brilliant" clarity

Brewed in La Crosse, Wisconsin by City Brewing Company with recipe development in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

About American Rebel Light Beer

Brewed for patriots who love their country, American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager-crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold-crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers. Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states and continues to expand nationwide as America's Patriotic, "healthy-for-you" light beer brewed for patriots who love this country. Anchored by its signature brand statement "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer," it celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream, inspiring consumers to Stand Tall, Stand Proud, Be Loud.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability, accelerate placements in chains and key accounts, and build nationwide momentum through consistent execution and consumer access.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has executed distribution agreements with top-tier partners in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia and most recently Alabama.

Visit www.americanrebelbeer.com for more information.

Retail & Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross - originally known for its branded safes and personal security products - that has expanded into the beverage, apparel, and accessories markets. In 2024, the company introduced American Rebel Light Beer , a premium domestic light lager that has since launched in multiple states and is quickly gaining recognition as "America's Patriotic Beer." American Rebel Light Beer is brewed all-natural and without adjuncts, delivering a crisp and refreshing taste that resonates with consumers' values of freedom and quality.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Holdings continues to champion patriotic principles through its products, branding, and community engagement.

With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer-America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer-the Company continues to execute its distribution-first growth strategy across the United States and is leveraging its brand position as "America's Patriotic Brand to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story

Investor Relations:

IR@americanrebel.com

www.AmericanRebelBeer.com

www.AmericanRebel.com

