PPC Flex: StePacPPC Opens New Regional Office in Hermosillo, Mexico

HERMOSILLO, MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / StePacPPC announces the opening of a new regional office in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, and the appointment of Daniel Peña as Sales Manager, Produce Mexico. The expansion strengthens the company's local-market model by placing inventory, expertise, and decision-making directly in the region, delivering local expertise, local delivery, and local invoicing to produce customers where they operate.

The new office, located at Carretera a Bahia de Kino KM 12, Número 1279-J, CP 83210, Col. El Llano, Hermosillo, Sonora, began operations in November 2025. Focused exclusively on produce customers, it supports growers and packers across the states of Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, and Chihuahua, providing a full range of services including sales, customer service, technical support, logistics coordination, and local invoicing and collections. By holding inventory in-region, including bulk bags, clear BOPP roll stock, stock retail bags, and the new PAZ zipper pouches, the office enables same-day shipments within Sonora and one-day delivery to Sinaloa, reducing freight transit times and freight costs while eliminating exposure to additional cross-border tariffs.

Leading the new office is Daniel Peña, a proven agribusiness professional with over 13 years of experience in management, planning, operations, supply chain, and sales marketing. A native of Hermosillo, Daniel has worked directly in the fields, packing sheds, and offices of the region's produce industry. His career spans roles at Aliansa (nine years) and Agrofesa (four years), and he holds degrees from ITESM / Tecnológico de Monterrey and IESEG / École de Commerce in Lille, France. He leads by example through his work ethic, dedication, and ability to motivate others, and brings firsthand knowledge of the regional market, its customers, and key players to the role.

Joe Bradford, Vice President Sales Produce at PPC FLEX, said: "Speed to market is key for us in LATAM, and this is a step in the right direction. StePacPPC is committed to long-term investment in LATAM through local teams, local inventory, and local service, designed to help customers operate more efficiently and competitively."

Daniel Peña said: "I am extremely thankful for the opportunity. I am glad to have chosen StePacPPC to continue my career and I look forward to growing and consolidating business across Mexico and beyond."

The Hermosillo office reflects StePacPPC's ongoing commitment to expanding its regional presence and bringing its produce customers closer to the expertise, inventory, and service they need.

About StePacPPC

StePacPPC is proud to be part of the PPC FLEX family leading the future of functional flexible packaging together. StePacPPC specializes in functional packaging for fresh produce. Its globally recognized brands include Xtend, Xgo, Xflow and Xbloom modified-atmosphere/modified-humidity packaging solutions. These solutions reduce weight loss, slow respiration and aging, and inhibit microbial decay, while prolonging storability and shelf life. They are supported by a wealth of post-harvest expertise for enhanced performance and sustainability.

About PPC Flex

PPC Flex, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in printing and converting of flexible films, pouches, and other innovative packaging solutions. Positioned as a bridge between "mega-cap" converters and regional suppliers, the company is uniquely defined by its agile, service-centric and technology-driven approach in niche markets including cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, consumer snack and organic brands, private label, specialty produce, pet care, nutraceutical, bakery and horticulture markets. PPC Flex operates twelve manufacturing facilities located in Buffalo Grove, IL; Kansas City, KS; Rome, GA; Payson, UT; North Salt Lake, UT; Pewaukee, WI; Hartland, WI; Columbus, OH; Oak Creek, WI; Colombia, South America; and Tefen, Israel. These facilities are AIB, SQF Level II, ISO 9001, and ISO 13485 certified.

Founded in 2016, with its first acquisition completed in 2017, PPC Flex delivers high-quality flexible packaging solutions with best-in-class lead times to support emerging brands, national brands, and private label programs.

VP of Sales

Joe Bradford 801-376-8610

