RedChip Companies, Inc.: The Metals Company and ASP Isotopes Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with The Metals Company (Nasdaq:TMC) and ASP Isotopes (Nasdaq:ASPI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Craig Shesky, TMC Chief Financial Officer, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's role in addressing U.S. critical mineral dependence through the development of its polymetallic nodule resource located in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. In the interview, Shesky outlines how TMC's nodule resource could provide the United States with long-term domestic supply of nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese-metals for which the U.S. currently has little to no primary production-positioning TMC as a strategic solution amid growing geopolitical competition. He also explains the company's advancement through the U.S. regulatory framework under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act, recent updates to NOAA's permitting process, and how these rule changes streamline the path toward commercial recovery. The discussion further covers TMC's integrated pilot collection and processing milestones, capital-light execution model supported by strategic partners including Allseas, Pacific Metals Company, and Korea Zinc, and project economics supported by SEC-compliant technical studies indicating significant long-term net present value potential. Shesky emphasizes TMC's ability to mitigate commodity price volatility through its multi-metal resource and highlights ongoing engagement with U.S. government agencies to support the development of a secure domestic critical minerals supply chain.

Paul Mann, Chief Executive Officer of ASP Isotopes, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's vertically integrated strategy to become a leading Western supplier of critical stable isotopes and nuclear fuels. In the interview, Mann highlights the strategic importance of isotopes amid global supply concentration-particularly Russia's dominant position in stable isotope production-and outlines ASP Isotopes' expanding role in supporting nuclear medicine, advanced semiconductors, quantum computing, space technologies, and next-generation defense applications. He details the company's growing nuclear medicine platform, which is generating double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and its recent acquisition of Renergen, providing access to one of the world's most concentrated helium resources supported by significant U.S. government funding. Mann also discusses commercial progress across key isotopes-including ytterbium-176, silicon-28, carbon-12, and carbon-14-with commercial deliveries expected this year, positioning the company to transition toward sustained revenue generation. Additionally, he outlines the strategic vision for Quantum Leap Energy, ASP Isotopes' initiative focused on nuclear fuel enrichment, including HALEU and lithium-6 and lithium-7, addressing critical vulnerabilities in the global nuclear fuel supply chain. Mann emphasizes 2026 as a potential transformational year as the company advances toward scaled commercial production across multiple high-value critical material markets.

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at www.metals.co.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. ASPI employs proprietary ASP technology. ASPI's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. ASPI also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using QE technology that ASPI is developing. ASPI has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

