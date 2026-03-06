Longi says it has ranked first in a recent 800?MW PV module tender in China's Gansu province, while Canadian Solar says the first 2?GW phase of its US heterojunction (HJT) cell factory is set to begin pilot production in March or April.Longi said that its Longi Solar Technology subsidiary ranked first in a recent 800?MW PV module tender for the Hexi new energy base in the Tengger Desert, Gansu province, with a bid of CNY?0.754 ($0.104)/W. Aiko Solar placed second at CNY?0.704/W. Deliveries must begin within 15?days of contract effectiveness and are expected to be completed before June?2026. Canadian ...

