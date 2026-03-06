This March, Women in Solar+ Europe (WiSEu) is launching its International Women's Day 2026 campaign: "Beyond 10X: Leadership Without Double Standards." Inspired by a reflection from Hungarian chess grandmaster Judit Polgár: "I had to prove myself 10 times more than if I'd been born as a boy", the campaign invites professionals across the solar plus industries to reflect on how leadership is evaluated and how subtle double standards can shape career trajectories.At a time when the energy transition is accelerating and energy security is more important than ever, the sector depends on innovation, ...

