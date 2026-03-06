Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
Award-Winning Beatbot Sora 70 Robotic Pool Cleaner Now Available for Purchase

BERLIN, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in smart pool robotics, today announced the market availability of the Beatbot Sora 70, its new award-winning robotic pool cleaner that delivers full, automated pool cleaning, covering the water surface, walls, waterline, floor, and shallow platforms, in a single device. After earning five media awards at CES 2026, the Beatbot Sora 70 is now available for pool owners to purchase in two color options, Lavender Purple and Deep Blue at the price of 1,499.

"Beatbot Sora 70 was built around a simple idea: one streamlined product that actually cleans the entire pool," said Jimmy Hu, VP at Beatbot. "From surface skimming to walls, floors, and the waterline, Sora 70 handles everything automatically. At this price point, it's the only robot that truly does it all without requiring extra tools or manual steps."

Award-Winning Beatbot Sora 70 Robotic Pool Cleaner Now Available for Purchase

Complete Pool Coverage in One System

The Sora 70 features Beatbot's JetPulse twin-jet surface skimming technology, designed to actively guide floating debris toward the suction inlet rather than pushing it aside during movement. This is paired with true four-zone cleaning, enabling the robot to clean:

  • The water surface
  • Pool walls
  • The waterline
  • The pool floor

In addition, Sora 70 cleans shallow platforms and tanning ledges in water as shallow as 8 inches (20 cm), treating these areas as standard cleaning zones rather than special cases.

Navigation and coverage are supported by SonicSense Obstacle Avoidance, which uses ultrasonic sensing to detect obstacles, platform heights, slopes, and transitions, allowing the robot to adapt to different pool designs and layouts.

Designed for Hands-Off Operation

Sora 70 pool robot is built for minimal user intervention. It delivers up to 5 hours of floor cleaning on a single charge, features a 6-liter debris capacity to reduce mid-cycle emptying, and automatically parks itself at the pool edge when a cleaning cycle is complete or battery levels are low, enabling easy retrieval.

Pricing and Availability

The Beatbot Sora 70 robotic pool cleaner is available for purchase from March 06 on the official website and Amazon , with an MSRP of 1,499.

Tech Specs[1]

  • Cleaning Coverage: Surface, walls, waterline, floor, platforms
  • Surface Cleaning: JetPulse twin-jet surface skimming
  • Obstacle Avoidance: SonicSense ultrasonic obstacle detection
  • Suction Power: 6,800 GPH
  • Debris Capacity: 6L
  • Battery Capacity: 10,000 mAh
  • Runtime:
    • Up to 5 hours (floor cleaning, ECO mode)
    • Up to 7 hours (surface cleaning)
  • Minimum Water Depth: 8 inches (20 cm)
  • Pool Size Coverage: Up to 300 m² (3,230 sq ft)
  • Dimensions: 17.09 × 16.93 × 11.22 in (434 × 430 × 285 mm)
  • Weight: 22.9 lbs (10.4 kg)
  • Ingress Protection: IP68 waterproof

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing premium robotic pool cleaning brand worldwide. Driven by continuous innovation, it empowers people to perfect pool living and enrich their everyday life.

Founded on a mission to reimagine pool care through intelligence and design, Beatbot holds around 500 patents (granted and pending) and is powered by a team where 60% are R&D experts. The company pioneers advanced automation technologies that are effortless, intelligent, and beautifully designed. By inspiring a new standard of living, Beatbot ensures that its technology disappears into the background, giving users back their time, confidence, and pride.

[1]*All data above are based on internal testing conducted by Beatbot. Actual performance may vary depending on environment and conditions of use.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926072/Award_Winning_Beatbot_Sora_70_Robotic_Pool_Cleaner_Now_Available_for_Purchase.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854174/Beatbot_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/award-winning-beatbot-sora-70-robotic-pool-cleaner-now-available-for-purchase-302704785.html

