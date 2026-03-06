Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to GFT Technologies SE
AI-centric strategy gains traction
On March 5, 2026, GFT released its full-year preliminary results 2025 and provided guidance for 2026. Revenue growth was weak (+2.0% yoy to EUR 888.3m) and in line with our expectation (+0.4% vs EUR 885.0m). Growth was supported by strong demand in Insurance and Industry & Others and by strong expansion in Brazil, Colombia, the USA and APAC, as well as increasing adoption of AI-driven modernization projects and the scaling of the Wynxx AI platform. However, growth was limited by declining Banking revenues, weak demand in Europe, particularly in Germany, Italy and Spain, and a sharp revenue decline in the UK due to restructuring. The EBT margin declined yoy to 5.2%, slightly above our estimate (+0.1ppt), mainly impacted by the transformation in the UK and Software Solutions, capacity adjustments and ongoing AI investments. For 2026, GFT guides revenue growth of 5.0% yoy to EUR 930.0m and an EBT margin of 6.0%, exceeding our expectations. We raise our target price to EUR 33 (from EUR 32) and confirm our Buy recommendation.
You can download the research here: GFT_TECHNOLOGIES_SE_20260306
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2287302 06.03.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group