Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Apolo V Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: AFV.P) ("Apolo" or the "Company"), a "capital pool company" pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is pleased to announce the voting results from its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Apolo Meeting") held on Thursday, March 5, 2026 in connection with its previously announced proposed qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with TelyRx, Inc. ("TelyRx").

All matters put forth at the Apolo Meeting, including: (i) the election of directors of the Company, conditional upon and effective as of the completion of the proposed Qualifying Transaction; (ii) the approval of the amendment of the articles of Apolo to change the name of the Company to "TelyRx Holdings Inc." or such other name as TelyRx may reasonably determine; (iii) the approval to consolidate the common shares of Apolo (each, a "Common Share") at a consolidation ratio between a range of one post-consolidation Common Share for every 20 pre-consolidation Common Shares and one post-consolidation Common Share for every 60 pre-consolidation Common Shares; (iv) the approval of the amendment of the articles of Apolo to effect a share capital reorganization including to: (a) attach special rights and restrictions to the Common Shares and change the identifying name of the Common Shares to "Subordinate Voting Shares"; and (b) create a new class of shares, the "Proportionate Voting Shares"; (v) to approve an omnibus equity incentive plan to be adopted by the Company upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction; and (vi) approval of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company following the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, each as further detailed in the management information circular of Apolo dated January 20, 2026, as amended on February 23, 2026, were approved by shareholders of Apolo.

Resolution Shareholder Approval Percentage Election of Directors 100% Name Change 100% Consolidation of

Common Shares 100% Share Capital

Reorganization 98.6%

96.5% of a "majority of the minority shareholders" obtained in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV and TSX, being at least a majority of the votes cast on the resolution excluding votes attaching to Common Shares held by promoters, directors, officers and other insiders of the Company and their associates and affiliates Omnibus Equity

Incentive Plan 98.6% Auditors 100%

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's future plans and intentions and completion of the proposed Qualifying Transaction. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to consummate the Qualifying Transaction; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and TelyRx shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the Qualifying Transaction on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Qualifying Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the diversion of management time on the Qualifying Transaction. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Completion of the proposed Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and approval. There can be no assurance that the proposed Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement or management information circular prepared in connection with the proposed Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the proposed Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Apolo should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

