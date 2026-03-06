Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
06.03.2026 15:38 Uhr
Greg Morley: 'Rally: A Guide to Building Resilience' Debuts to Help Leaders Guide Teams Through Uncertainty

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / As thousands of executives gather this month at events like Transform 2026 to rethink the future of work, leadership advisor Greg Morley says the next monumental challenge is resilience.

In Rally: A Guide to Building Resilience, former Disney and LVMH senior executive Greg Morley offers a practical blueprint for how leaders can stabilize themselves and mobilize others when pressure is high and outcomes are uncertain. Drawing on decades of global leadership experience and interviews with twelve leaders whose lives span genocide survival, entrepreneurial collapse, corporate reinvention, and caregiving under extreme stress, Morley reframes resilience as a leadership discipline that can be developed and taught.

"Leaders often believe their job is to eliminate uncertainty," Morley says. "It isn't. Their responsibility is to help people move forward when uncertainty is unavoidable. The way leaders regulate themselves-how they communicate, how they make decisions, how they carry pressure-becomes the environment everyone else works inside."

Building on the themes of Morley's first book, Bond, which explored belonging and connection at work, Rally tackles the next leadership challenge: how to mobilize people when the ground is shifting. The book offers research-based guidance for the moments leaders face most often but are rarely trained for, including:

  • stabilizing teams after shocks or bad news

  • telling difficult truths without amplifying fear

  • restoring purpose when morale collapses

  • designing support systems instead of playing hero

  • helping teams regain momentum after setbacks

Each chapter pairs behavioral science and organizational research with powerful human stories that illustrate resilience in action. The result is a leadership guide that is both practical and deeply human.

"Rally is a refreshingly honest take on leadership under pressure," says Susan MacKenty Brady, bestselling author of Arrive and Thrive and All the Difference. "Greg Morley moves beyond performative resilience to show what leaders are truly responsible for when uncertainty is high: self-management, clarity, and genuine human connection."

Former Disney executive Djuan Rivers adds that the book reflects the real responsibility leaders carry when others look to them for direction. "What Greg captures in Rally is the human side of leadership under pressure," Rivers says. "Through powerful stories of loss, reinvention, success, and failure, he reminds us that leadership is less about control and more about how you carry yourself when it counts."

The book is available at Amazon and other fine book retailers such as Blackwell's Bookshop, Walmart, Hudson Booksellers, Strand Books, Bookazine (Hong Kong), Booktopia (Australia), Waterstones (Europe), and Feltrinelli Education (Italy).

For speaking engagements, workshops and one-on-one coaching to develop your resilience, contact Greg: greg@gregmorley.com.

SOURCE: Greg Morley



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rally-a-guide-to-building-resilience-debuts-to-help-leaders-guid-1144631

