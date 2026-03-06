Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2026 16:02 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inspira Financial Appoints Matt Marek as Chief Executive Officer

Appointment represents culmination of long-term succession process

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Inspira Financial today announced that Matt Marek has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective March 2, 2026. Dan Laszlo, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2022, is retiring after overseeing transformational growth at the company.

Marek joined Inspira Financial in September 2024 as President. He brings extensive executive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and shareholder value. Previously, he served as CEO of Careforth and Further, guiding both organizations through periods of significant expansion and strategic transformation.

"Matt is the ideal leader for Inspira's next chapter," said the Board of Directors. "He maintains a keen understanding of and appreciation for our mission, brings a strong vision for the future, and has consistently demonstrated his ability to scale organizations while preserving culture and driving innovation. The Board has full confidence in Matt's ability to lead the company into its next era of growth. We also thank Dan for his steadfast commitment to Inspira over the course of the last decade."

Laszlo joined Inspira in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and was instrumental in acquiring and integrating more than 10 companies, growing the company by more than twenty-fold during that time. In 2023, he was appointed CEO, where under his leadership, Inspira has become a household name and a market leader across retirement, wealth, health, and benefits.

"I want to thank Dan for his remarkable stewardship of Inspira Financial," said Marek. "He led the company from an emerging player to an industry leader. I'm honored to carry this momentum forward and partner with our incredible team to deliver even greater value to our customers, partners, and shareholders."

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as the leader and be a part of Inspira Financial," said Laszlo. "The company is in exceptional hands with Matt; someone I believe to be a visionary leader who deeply understands our industry and what it takes to succeed. I look forward to closely following Inspira and all that the team will achieve in the years ahead."

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial is a leading provider of financial and health benefits solutions, committed to delivering innovative services that simplify the complex and empower individuals and organizations to achieve better financial outcomes. With a strong focus on customer experience, operational excellence, and industry-leading technology, Inspira Financial serves millions of customers nationwide. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com.

Contact Information

Casey Burke
Public Relations Manager
casey.burke@inspirafinancial.com

SOURCE: Inspira Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/inspira-financial-appoints-matt-marek-as-chief-executive-officer-1144625

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.