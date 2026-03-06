Inspira Financial Appoints Matt Marek as Chief Executive Officer

Appointment represents culmination of long-term succession process

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Inspira Financial today announced that Matt Marek has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective March 2, 2026. Dan Laszlo, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2022, is retiring after overseeing transformational growth at the company.

Marek joined Inspira Financial in September 2024 as President. He brings extensive executive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and shareholder value. Previously, he served as CEO of Careforth and Further, guiding both organizations through periods of significant expansion and strategic transformation.

"Matt is the ideal leader for Inspira's next chapter," said the Board of Directors. "He maintains a keen understanding of and appreciation for our mission, brings a strong vision for the future, and has consistently demonstrated his ability to scale organizations while preserving culture and driving innovation. The Board has full confidence in Matt's ability to lead the company into its next era of growth. We also thank Dan for his steadfast commitment to Inspira over the course of the last decade."

Laszlo joined Inspira in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and was instrumental in acquiring and integrating more than 10 companies, growing the company by more than twenty-fold during that time. In 2023, he was appointed CEO, where under his leadership, Inspira has become a household name and a market leader across retirement, wealth, health, and benefits.

"I want to thank Dan for his remarkable stewardship of Inspira Financial," said Marek. "He led the company from an emerging player to an industry leader. I'm honored to carry this momentum forward and partner with our incredible team to deliver even greater value to our customers, partners, and shareholders."

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as the leader and be a part of Inspira Financial," said Laszlo. "The company is in exceptional hands with Matt; someone I believe to be a visionary leader who deeply understands our industry and what it takes to succeed. I look forward to closely following Inspira and all that the team will achieve in the years ahead."

