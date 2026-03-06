BDXL Ltd: USCIS Translation Requirements 2026

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / USCIS Translation Requirements 2026

When submitting documents to USCIS for immigration purposes, such as applying for a visa, naturalization, or green card petitions, USCIS requires that they be in English.

If a document is not in English, it must be accompanied by a certified English translation. The translation should include a signed certification from the translator confirming that it is accurate and that they (the translator) are competent to translate documents.

In this guide, we explain everything you need to know about USCIS translation requirements to avoid delays or rejections with your application.

What are USCIS Translation Requirements?

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requires that any document in a foreign language must be accompanied by an accurate English translation. The translation must be complete, meaning all parts of the document, including stamps, seals, notes, etc., must be translated, not summarised. The requirements state;

"Any document containing foreign language submitted to USCIS shall be accompanied by a full English language translation which the translator has certified as complete and accurate, and by the translator's certification that he or she is competent to translate from the foreign language into English."

The translator or translation agency must include a signed certificate of translation accuracy, also called a certification statement. This confirms that the translation is complete and correct to the best of the translator's knowledge. The requirements state;

I [typed name] am competent to translate from [foreign language] into English and certify that the translation of the [document title] is true and accurate to the best of my abilities. Signature_________________________________ Name____________________________________ Address__________________________________Date___________________________

Additionally, the translator must confirm that they are competent in both the source language and English. USCIS does not require translators to be officially sworn or certified. But they must be able to produce an accurate translation.

In the United States, any individual or company can translate and certify the translation. The translator does not need to be accredited by any language body, such as the American Translators Association (ATA). This means that you or your family member can translate and certify your document. But it is a risky move because USCIS can question the validity of your translation or consider it biased. The best way to ensure USCIS accepts your translation is to work with a professional translator.

Who Can Translate Documents for USCIS?

There is no official list of translators or a formal translation requirement for USCIS. Instead, USCIS focuses on whether the translation is accurate and whether the translator is proficient in translating both languages.

The translator does not need to hold specific certifications or licenses to provide translations for USCIS. This means that a professional translator or translation agency can prepare USCIS translations, provided they meet the required standards.

To avoid application delays or errors, many applicants choose professional translation providers, like Translayte, to ensure their documents meet USCIS requirements.

Types of Documents Requiring Translation for USCIS

Birth certificate

Marriage certificate

Death certificates

Police certificates

Academic transcripts

Diplomas and degrees

Employment letters and records

Court rulings

Adoption papers

Identification documents

Bank statements

Tax returns

Medical records

How to Get USCIS Compliant Translation

Many translation agencies online provide USCIS translation services that are accepted the first time, ensuring your documents are compliant.

Here's a step-by-step guide to get your translations.

1. Find a translation service provider

This could be either an independent translator or a professional translation agency specializing in USCIS immigration document translations.

A quick Google search would provide you with multiple results, which can be overwhelming. To narrow it down, it's best to check the directories of reputable organizations. You can start by checking the American Translators Association directory . You can search for professional translators by name, language pair, location, and certification number.

Under "Language pair." In the "From" box, select the language your documents are in. In the "Into" box, select English.

To show only ATA-certified translators, check the box below after entering your language pair. An ATA-certified translator has passed a rigorous translation exam and can add their seal to your translation. It is not a requirement for USCIS, but it ensures that you're working with a professional translator.

Under "Service Type," select "Translation (Written)

Enter a "Location" if you have a specific area

Then click "Submit."

Alternatively, instead of spending hours searching for qualified translators, you can use a professional translation agency like Translayte, which specializes in certified translations for USCIS .

At Translayte, your documents are handled by experienced, qualified translators who regularly work with immigration documents like birth certificates , passports , marriage certificates , etc. Each translation undergoes a multi-step review process for accuracy and completeness. This prevents errors and ensures your documents are 100% accepted by USCIS.

2. Upload your documents

Depending on the agency or translator you're working with, you may be required to upload your documents for translation. Translayte provides a seamless web-based ordering process that lets you upload your documents securely and receive a free quote, with no hidden fees.

3. Make payment

Once your payment is confirmed, your document will be assigned to a professional translator, fluent in your source and target languages. If you require specialist translators for specific situations, such as technical, medical, or legal matters, you can request them when placing an order.

4. Receive your translation

When your translation is ready, you'll receive it digitally via email. You can also get a physical copy delivered to your address, anywhere in the world.

5. Submit your document

Submit your translated document alongside your original document with your USCIS application.

Does USCIS Require Certified Translations to be Notarized?

No, USCIS does not require certified translations to be notarized. What's more important is the certification statement by the translator or translation agency confirming that the translated document is accurate and complete to the best of their knowledge.

Some people still go ahead and notarize their documents . While it's not an official requirement, it simply adds an extra level of authenticity to your document.

In a notarized translation, a notary public verifies the identity of the person signing the translator's certification. The notary does not verify the translation itself; they only confirm that the translator signed the certification in their presence.

Common USCIS Translation Mistakes That Cause Delays

Even small translation errors can affect your USCIS application. If authorities cannot verify the information on your documents, they may issue a Request for Evidence (RFE), which can delay your application.

Here are common mistakes that may affect your application;

1. Partial translations

Translating some parts of your documents can jeopardize your application. USCIS requires a full translation of the entire document, including stamps, annotations, and seals, so that officers can review it in context.

2. Missing certification statement

Every translated document must include a signed certificate confirming the translation is complete and accurate. Without the statement, USCIS may treat the document as invalid.

3. Incorrect name spellings

If your names don't match across your documents, it can raise concerns about your identity or relationship claims, especially if you're applying for a family visa.

4. Formatting inconsistencies

Translated documents that do not follow the structure and formatting of the original document can make it difficult for officers to locate key information. This can also result in delays or RFEs.

5. Using unauthorized translators

If a translation is found inaccurate or the translator's credentials are in question, USCIS may reject the application or request additional documents. To avoid this, it's always best to use professional translation services that specialize in USCIS document translation

FAQs

Can a family member translate my documents for USCIS?

USCIS does not explicitly ban family members from translating your documents. However, it raises concerns about bias. It's best to use an independent translator or translation agency to avoid any issues.

Do I need to submit both the original document and the translation?

Absolutely. When submitting your documents to USCIS, always submit the translation alongside the original documents so officers can verify the information.

What should the translator's certification statement include?

The certification statement must state that the translation is complete and accurate and that the translator is fluent in both languages. It should also include the translator's name, signature, and date

Will USCIS reject my application if the translation is incorrect?

There's a high chance that they will. Alternatively, they may issue a Request for Evidence (RFE) requesting additional documents or a corrected translation, which can increase the processing time for your document. It's always important to submit accurate documents from the start.

How long does it take to get a certified translation for USCIS?

The turnaround time depends on the provider you're using. Translayte provides USCIS translations in 12 hours or less, depending on the length of your document and the language pair.

Media Contact:

Sophia Orji

Content Manager

Email: sophia.orji@translayte.com

Website: https://translayte.com

SOURCE: BDXL Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/uscis-translation-requirements-2026-1144629