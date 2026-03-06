Solar Ireland told the Irish government that the Private Wires Bill's proposed definition of private wires could bring rooftop solar installations within a full electricity licensing requirement, which would place significant additional demand on the energy regulator and slow down installations.Solar Ireland CEO Ronan Power addressed the Joint Committee on Climate, Environment and Energy in the Irish parliament this week. He warned that Ireland's fast-moving residential rooftop solar deployment could be unintentionally slowed under the current wording of the Private Wires Bill. The Private Wires ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...