In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that destabilized polar circulation in February produced wet and cloudy conditions in some parts of North America, while the central and eastern regions enjoyed elevated irradiance under clearer conditions.A combination of stratospheric warming and a disrupted polar vortex produced sharply contrasting irradiance patterns across North America in February, according to analysis using the Solcast API. The destabilized polar circulation produced wetter and cloudier conditions in parts of the north while keeping the central and ...

