PR Newswire
06.03.2026 16:06 Uhr
Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

6 March 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the ' Company') has been notified that William Tamworth, a portfolio manager of the Company, has purchased additional ordinary shares.

On 6 March 2026, William Tamworth purchased 1,500 ordinary shares in the Company, at an average price of 356.95 pence per share.

Following the transaction William Tamworth holds 327,000 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 421,000 shares including indirect holdings, representing 1.4% of the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary


