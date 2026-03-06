Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
06.03.2026 16:26 Uhr
Allied Universal Recognized For Third Consecutive Year Among America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, has been named to the Newsweek list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026 for the third consecutive year. This recognition illustrates the company's dedication to fostering a supportive, empowering environment where women can thrive professionally and personally.

Receiving the highest ranking of five stars, Allied Universal was evaluated by the publication based on its compensation, work-life balance and its culture and belonging approach, which fosters an environment where every team member feels valued, included and aligned with the company's core values.

"We are honored to again be recognized by Newsweek, which reflects our continued commitment to the advancement of women in our organization," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Women are helping to drive our growth and shaping our innovation that will define the company's future. We remain committed to creating an environment that supports their success and strengthens the direction of our company."

Hear from Allied Universal women leaders in our 2026 International Women's Day video at https://allieduniversal.wistia.com/medias/796331lcw1.

Allied Universal is dedicated to becoming an Employer of Choice by providing career growth opportunities and a positive work environment, while removing barriers to the advancement of women who have been historically underrepresented in the security industry.

To read more, visit https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-for-women-2026.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia
Director of Communications - North America
Allied Universal
Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



