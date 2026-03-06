Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 16:10 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orkuveita Reykjavíkur: Reykjavík Energy | Strong Performance in 2025 Despite Headwinds

Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) delivered a profit of ISK 11.5 billion in 2025. This is more than ISK 2 billion better than in 2024, despite a shock relating to a major customer and reduced revenues from district heating. Year-on-year, operating revenues increased by 2.5%, while operating expenses rose by only 1.7%. Investments in 2025 totalled ISK 33.4 billion, up from ISK 30.9 billion in 2024.

The consolidated financial statements of Reykjavík Energy were approved by the Board today. The consolidation includes, in addition to the parent company, Veitur Utilities, ON Power, Reykjavík Fibre Network and Carbfix. The subsidiaries' financial statements had already been approved by their respective boards. The Board of Reykjavík Energy proposes that a dividend of ISK 4.5 billion be paid for the year, with ISK 1 billion of that amount subject to conditions relating to favourable developments in uncertainty factors during the current year.

Strengthening community sustainability

"Cash from operations - and therefore the companies' investment capacity in support of a sustainable future - increased year-on-year," says Sævar Freyr Þráinsson, CEO of Reykjavík Energy. It amounted to ISK 30.5 billion in 2025, compared with ISK 29.1 billion the previous year. "And it is certainly needed," he adds, "as according to our financial forecast, Reykjavík Energy's investments will amount to ISK 230.5 billion by year-end 2030."

In the current year, Veitur Utilities will complete its smart meter rollout project, expand energy production for district heating, enhance protection of water reserves, and meet increasing wastewater requirements. "Geothermal energy is our principal resource," Sævar notes. "ON Power is acquiring more steam in the Hengill fields, and Reykjavík Energy is advancing exploration and development on new high and low-temperature geothermal fields currently under research. We're looking not only wider but also deeper," he says, referring to planned innovation in deep-drilling projects.

Carbon sequestration at the Hellisheiði Geothermal Power Plant increased by more than half year-on-year, and data traffic on the Reykjavík Fibre Network more than doubled. This growth was driven largely by network expansions following the acquisition of Sýn's backbone network in 2023, as well as by an increase in customers.

Diverse value creation

In 2025, Reykjavík Energy, ON Power and Carbfix joined a development and innovation project at Grundartangi. Among its key components are the utilisation of waste heat from industry in the area and the first carbon capture and mineralisation directly from energy-intensive industry in Iceland. "Here, the diverse capabilities and expertise of Reykjavík Energy should attract a wide range of operations. The aim is to strengthen the competitiveness of the industrial and business area through an integrated approach to more sustainable industrial activity. This enhances energy security and resilience while simultaneously reducing emissions. We believe that comparable circular-economy projects can become a reality elsewhere in the country. In this way, new companies will emerge, employment will grow, and value creation for society will increase," Sævar adds.

"I am extremely proud of the staff and management of Reykjavík Energy, who responded swiftly and decisively when a payment default occurred with our largest power purchaser. Despite difficult circumstances, Reykjavík Energy's operating profit increased by 2.4% year-on-year, and the company delivered a strong financial result. The full impact of the matter is still uncertain, but we place strong emphasis on protecting Reykjavík Energy's financial resilience so the company can continue to deliver essential investments and important projects for society," says Sævar Freyr Þráinsson, CEO of Reykjavík Energy.

Sustainability Report 2025 and Climate Account

The Board Report included in Reykjavík Energy's 2025 Annual Financial Statements also serves as the company's Sustainability Report for the year. It provides a clear overview of progress and challenges related to environmental, climate, social and governance matters within Reykjavík Energy. Furthermore, Reykjavík Energy publishes its Climate Account today, which is attached.

Managers' Overview

Operating year20252024202320222021
Amounts are at each years price level in ISK millions
Revenues 68,444 66,782 61,169 55,644 51,890
Expenses (28,185)(27,720)(25,469)(21,220)(18,380)
Thereof energy purchase and distribution (6,449)(7,191)(7,264)(6,718)(5,872)
EBITDA 40,259 39,062 35,701 34,424 33,510
Depreciation and amortisation (17,485)(16,830)(15,797)(14,439)(13,257)
EBIT 22,774 22,232 19,904 19,984 20,253
Cash flow statement
Received interest income 1,230 1,066 591 313 256
Paid interest expenses (8,335)(8,037)(7,040)(5,061)(4,398)
Net cash from operating activities 31,422 29,725 27,672 26,358 25,582
Working capital from operation 30,462 29,113 27,465 27,587 23,675
Liquid funds31.12.202531.12.202431.12.202331.12.202231.12.2021
Deposits and marketable securities 15,364 11,594 8,670 11,071 14,657
Cash and cash equivalents 10,827 16,438 10,342 6,651 10,320
Undrawn credit lines 20,053 4,550 14,660 9,100 9,629
Liquid funds total 46,244 32,582 33,672 26,821 34,606
Electricity production (GWh)3,2473,3843,5093,4943,545
Hot water production (million m³)108119112107104
Water production (million m³)2830322928
Data traffic (Terabytes)1,268,000574,000518,000443,000396,000
CO2 mineralised (tonnes)18,80012,10012,50012,30013,400
H2S mineralised (tonnes)5,1074,8995,9246,0217,476
Unexplained gender pay gap-0.30%0.59%-0.10%0.10%-0.20%

Contact:

Snorri Hafsteinn Þorkelsson

CFO

snorri.hafsteinn.thorkelsson@orkuveitan.is

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
