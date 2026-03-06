MiniMed begins trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed Group, Inc. (MiniMed; Nasdaq: MMED), a global leader in diabetes management, will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) today under the symbol "MMED" in connection with its initial public offering (IPO). Members of MiniMed's leadership team, including Chief Executive Officer Que Dallara, will celebrate this milestone by ringing the Nasdaq's Opening Bell this morning.

"Today is a defining moment for MiniMed as we begin operating as a standalone, public company," said Que Dallara, Chief Executive Officer of MiniMed. "For more than 40 years, our mission has been unwavering: to make every day a better day for people with diabetes. Now, with a singular focus and renewed purpose, we're poised to build on that legacy to shape the future of diabetes care as the only company that commercializes a fully integrated insulin delivery system with connected devices designed to work seamlessly together."

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. There are significant risks and uncertainties relating to the IPO. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations include, without limitation: capital market risks and the impact of general economic or industry conditions. MiniMed's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the IPO may be materially affected by such factors as changes to the business, results of operations or financial condition of MiniMed, changes in the medical products industry, adverse market or macroeconomic conditions and other factors outside MiniMed's control. For additional information about the factors that affect MiniMed's businesses, please see its filings with the SEC. MiniMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

