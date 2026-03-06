Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BJD | ISIN: VGG2181K2048 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.03.26 | 20:51
1,000 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CN ENERGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CN ENERGY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 15:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CN Energy Group. Inc.: CNEY Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

LISHUI, China, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) ("CNEY" and the "Company"), today announced that, on March 5, 2026, it received a notification from the Office of the General Counsel of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel had determined that the Company had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Notwithstanding the Hearings Panel's determination, the Company will remain subject to a discretionary monitoring period of one year. If, during that one-year monitoring period, Nasdaq Staff determines that the Company fails to comply with any continued listing requirement, the Company will be subject to a delisting determination without an opportunity to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq Staff or to benefit from any otherwise applicable cure or compliance period. However, the Company would have the right to request a new hearing before the Hearings Panel.

The Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to trade in The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "CNEY."

About CN Energy Group. Inc.

With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, the Company has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon from raw carbon materials, converting harmful wastes into a valuable product and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental, and ecological benefits. The Company's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises. CNEY also develops and provides customizable robotics products, automation tools, and related software solutions for small and medium-sized industrial, logistics, and service businesses in North America. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.cneny.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law. Information on the Company's website or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE CN Energy Group. Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.