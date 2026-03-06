A2 Gold Corp: A2gold To Acquire District-scale Taylor Silver-gold Project In Nevada

ADDITION OF DRILL-READY PROJECT WITH HISTORICAL SILVER RESOURCE1 AND MULTIPLE DISCOVERY TARGETS

TONOPAH, Nev., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI" or the "Transaction") dated March 5, 2026 to acquire a 100% interest in the Taylor Gold-Silver Project ("Taylor" or the "Project") located in Nevada from White Pine Precious Metals Inc. ("White Pine" or "WPM").

The Taylor Project is a district-scale 117 km² (45 mi²) land package located in a Tier-1 Nevada mining jurisdiction and represents a compelling complement to A2Gold's flagship Eastside Gold-Silver Project. The acquisition significantly strengthens the Company's Nevada portfolio and provides exposure to a large and highly prospective precious metals system with multiple mineralization styles and substantial exploration upside.

With the addition of Taylor, A2Gold now controls approximately 230 km² of prospective mineral tenure across multiple district-scale exploration projects in Nevada.

1 Source: "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Taylor Silver Project, White Pine County, Nevada" prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc., Denver, Colorado, with an effective date of May 17, 2018. Mineral resources are reported using a silver price of US$17/oz and a cutoff grade of 1.6 oz/ton Ag. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources total 3,789,000 tons grading 2.89 oz/ton silver for 10,995,000 contained ounces of silver. Inferred Mineral Resources total 180,000 tons grading 2.91 oz/ton silver for 603,000 contained ounces of silver. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that all or any part of the inferred mineral resources will be converted into measured or indicated mineral resources.

Taylor Project Overview

The Taylor Project hosts a large and highly prospective mineral system with a historical 11M oz silver resource in the Measured and Indicated category1 and multiple exploration opportunities.

District-Scale Land Package - The Taylor Project comprises approximately 117 km² (45 mi²) of mineral claims with historic production and significant exploration upside. The project lies within an active exploration region of eastern Nevada where several mid-tier and major mining companies operate, including KGHM, Freeport-McMoRan, South32, Rio Tinto, Ridgeline Minerals and NevGold.

Permitted and Drill-Ready - The project is fully permitted and bonded for immediate drilling, enabling A2Gold to commence exploration programs shortly after closing.

Infrastructure in Place - Taylor benefits from significant existing infrastructure including:

Water rights

Electrical power and substation access

Robust road network

Patented claims host much of the silver resource and existing pits

This infrastructure supports efficient exploration and potential future development scenarios.

Robust Modern Data Sets - Over the past three years White Pine has completed extensive technical work across the district, including gravity, magnetic, CSAMT, induced polarization and hyperspectral surveys that have defined the structural architecture of the district and generated numerous high-priority drill targets.

Exploration Upside

Gold Potential - Surface sampling and historical exploration drilling indicate strong potential for shallow oxide gold mineralization.

Surface sampling defining a 3km x 10km gold anomalous corridor

Channel samples returning up to 4.2 g/t gold over 11.0 meters, including 7.1 g/t gold over 3.3 meters

over 11.0 meters, including SPT-66 intersected 1.02 g/t gold over 18.3 meters starting at surface

starting at surface SPT-65 intersected 0.68 g/t gold over 24.4 meters starting at surface including 0.85 g/t gold over 12.2 meters

Expansion of Silver Resource - The project hosts a historical mineral resource estimate of approximately 11 million ounces of silver in Measured and Indicated and 600,000 ounces of silver in Inferred, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 in 2018 using a 55 g/t silver cut-off and a silver price assumption of US$17/oz.

Silver price sensitivity analysis was completed up to $30/oz silver indicating the presence of a larger resource with higher silver prices (Table 1).

Table 1: Mineral Resource Sensitivity: Measured and Indicated Resources; Inferred Resources; and MII Resources

Measured and Indicated Silver ($US/oz) Cutoff Grade (oz/t) ktons Silver (oz/t) Contained Silver koz $17.00 1.6 3,789 2.89 10,995 $20.00 1.3 5,084 2.56 13,013 $25.00 1.1 6,591 2.30 15,170 $30.00 0.9 8,755 2.04 17,883









Inferred Silver ($US/oz) Cutoff Grade (oz/t) Tons Silver (oz/t) Contained Silver koz $17.00 1.6 180 3.35 603 $20.00 1.3 397 2.86 1,135 $25.00 1.1 595 2.51 1,492 $30.00 0.9 1,343 1.98 2,662











The Company considers this estimate historical in nature and not current, as no updated technical report has been prepared. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the estimate as a current mineral resource and A2Gold is not treating it as current. Historical drilling indicates the resource remains open in multiple directions, with several holes bottoming in mineralization at approximately 135 metres depth.

Historical records indicate that the Taylor District produced approximately 1.94 million ounces of silver between 1875 and 1892, including 1.143 million ounces from 39,946 short tons grading 28.61 oz/ton silver between 1883 and 1892. Most early production came from silicified, shallowly dipping mineralized zones in the upper Guilmette Formation, primarily at the Argus and Monitor mines. More recent mining from 1981 to 1984 processed 1.47 million tons grading 3.50 oz/ton silver, producing approximately 3.77 million ounces of silver and ~3,000 ounces of gold with ~69.5% silver recovery. Mining ceased in 1984, and milling operations ended in 1991.

Antimony Potential - In addition to precious metal mineralization, the Taylor district hosts significant antimony mineralization, which represents potential exposure to a critical mineral currently identified as strategically important by the United States government.

Historical records and recent exploration work indicate antimony occurs across a district-scale footprint at Taylor, with an approximate 52 km2 surface expression of antimony mineralization associated with gold and polymetallic mineralization.

The district hosts two historic antimony-producing mines, including the Enterprise Mine, where historic production reported grades of 39%, 56%, and up to 76% antimony. Historical drilling at the Merrimac Mine returned several notable intercepts, including:

7.01% antimony over 4.3 meters

4.61% antimony over 4.6 meters

3.79% antimony over 5.5 meters

Recent surface sampling has also returned high-grade antimony mineralization, including samples grading 18.4% and 21.6% antimony. Geochemical surveys have defined a greater than three-kilometer antimony soil anomaly, further demonstrating the scale of the mineralized system. Geological interpretation suggests that antimony mineralization may be associated with a broader gold-CRD-skarn-porphyry mineral system, providing the project with exposure to multiple deposit types and additional exploration upside.

Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) Potential - The district hosts historic Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu CRD mineralization with multiple occurrences identified along strike and at depth that have not been systematically tested with modern exploration methods.

Porphyry / Skarn Upside - Multiple strong geophysical targets and the presence of quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration associated with Jurassic porphyritic rhyolite dikes suggest the potential for a deeper intrusive-related mineral system.

Importantly, most historical drilling across the district has been relatively shallow, with the majority of holes drilled to less than 152 metres (500 feet) in depth.

Strategic Complement to Eastside

The Taylor acquisition expands A2Gold's Nevada platform by adding a second district-scale project with both gold and silver exposure and substantial exploration potential.

While Eastside represents a large low-sulphidation epithermal system with significant gold-silver resources and continued expansion potential, Taylor introduces a complementary geological setting with shallow oxide gold mineralization and deeper carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD"), skarn and porphyry exploration targets.

Together, Eastside and Taylor position A2Gold with multiple district-scale opportunities in Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Few junior companies control this amount of prospective ground across multiple district-scale systems in Nevada. Importantly, the Company believes Taylor represents one of the largest undrilled precious metals exploration opportunities remaining in Nevada.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "The acquisition of the Taylor Project represents an important step in building A2Gold into a leading Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company. Eastside remains our flagship asset and a large-scale gold system with significant growth potential. The addition of Taylor complements Eastside by introducing a second district-scale project with both gold and silver exposure and multiple exploration opportunities. Projects of this scale and potential in Nevada rarely become available. Over the past several years White Pine has done an excellent job consolidating the district and advancing the geological model. With Taylor we are adding a highly prospective system that has seen limited modern exploration and where the vast majority of historic drilling has been relatively shallow. Importantly, A2Gold is in a strong financial position with a solid balance sheet and the capital necessary to aggressively advance both Eastside and Taylor. Our objective is clear: to build A2Gold into the next major precious metals discovery platform in Nevada."

Transaction Summary

Pursuant to the LOI, A2Gold will acquire a 100% interest in the Taylor Project through an asset purchase structure.

Share Consideration

A2 shall issue to White Pine 8,662,881 common shares of A2 (the "Consideration Shares") as consideration for the acquisition of the Assets. The number of Consideration Shares has been determined based on a deemed value of C$10,000,000, calculated using the 20-day volume weighted average trading price ("VWAP") of the common shares of A2 on all Canadian stock exchanges, including but not limited to the TSX Venture Exchange, NEO, Alpha and Omega, for the twenty (20) trading days ending on March 4, 2026, being C$1.1544 per share. Shares will be subject to:

4-month statutory hold period with an initial 20% release

Voluntary escrow release schedule of 20% released every 3 months after initial statutory hold period

Deferred Cash Consideration - US$1,000,000 payable as follows:

US$250,000 at closing

US$250,000 every three months thereafter

The payments are non-interest bearing and prepayable at any time without penalty

Royalty - White Pine will retain:

2% NSR on claims without existing royalties

A2 may repurchase 1.0% of the NSR for US$2 million within 4 years or US$3 million within 6 years

White Pine will retain up to a 1.0% NSR on claims with existing royalties, provided the aggregate royalty burden does not exceed 3.0% NSR.

The transaction remains subject to customary conditions including execution of definitive agreements, resolution of certain historical mining interests and regulatory approvals.

QUALIFIED PERSON

John Marma is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis, CEO

