Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JG38 | ISIN: CA67010B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NOR
Tradegate
05.03.26 | 09:38
0,072 Euro
+6,49 % +0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0580,07417:11
0,0630,07017:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 15:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Resources Corp.: Completion of Tranche 1 of Placement and Valuation Update

Not for release to US wire service or distribution in the United States

PERTH, Western Australia, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that Tranche 1 of the placement it announced on 24 and 26 February 2026 (Vancouver)/25 and 26 February 2026 (Perth) completed today.

The Company has received gross proceeds of ~C$5.90m (approximately A$6.20m) through the issue of:

(a)~8.4m units at C$0.10 per unit to investors in Canada (with each unit comprising one Common Share and one-half (0.5) share purchase warrant); and
(b)~50.6m Chess Depository Interests ("CDIs") at A$0.105 per CDI to investors outside of Canada. Once Common Share underlies each CDI.

The Company is delighted to welcome new shareholders and appreciates the continued support of its existing shareholders. Tranche 2 of the placement is subject to shareholder approval which will be sought at the Company's Annual General Meeting (which it anticipates will be held in May 2026).

VALUATION UPDATE

In line with its accounting policies, the value of Company's investments is assessed at each reporting period. In connection with the Company's 31 December 2025 year end reporting cycle, it has been determined that the holding value of the Company's investment in Elementum 3D (an unlisted 3D printing materials technology and supply company based in Erie, Colorado USA) will be reduced by C$12.84m (A$13.18m). This is a result of updated valuation data based on current market and trading conditions. This updated valuation will be included in the Company's financial report for the year ended 31 December 2025 due to be finalised, approved and released shortly.

During the year ended 31 December 2025, a number of the Company's tenements were relinquished or sold. To ensure that the Company's remaining assets are recorded in its accounts at the appropriate value, an impairment of C$10.36m (A$10.67m) will be recognised based on the value of tenements held at the end of the reporting period. Again, this is in line with the Company's accounting policies and is consistent with previous annual adjustments. This update will also be included in the Company's financial report for the year ended 31 December 2025 which is expected to be released shortly.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
cameron.gilenko@sodali.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.