WKN: A2DJYH | ISIN: US45782N1081 | Ticker-Symbol: 4U8
Frankfurt
05.03.26 | 08:00
7,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc.: Inspired and Allwyn Hellas Launch Soccer 3.6 Across 3,000 Retail Venues in Greece

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content and systems announced the successful launch of its latest Virtual Sports product, Soccer 3.6, in partnership with Allwyn Hellas (ATHEX: OPAP), Greece's largest gaming operator. The innovative new game is now live across approximately 3,000 retail venues.

Inspired, as Allwyn Hellas strategic provider of Virtual Sports, has long delivered a diverse and engaging portfolio to one of Europe's strongest retail gaming networks. The introduction of Soccer 3.6 marks a significant evolution in this collaboration.

At the core of Soccer 3.6 is the debut of a Bet Builder functionality, an advanced feature set enabling players to enjoy more dynamic betting experiences. This mechanic allows players to bet on multiple event outcomes in the same game, significantly enhances engagement and elevates the overall entertainment experience for customers in Greece.

In addition to new gameplay innovations, Soccer 3.6 includes bespoke enhancements developed specifically for Allwyn Hellas, ranging from new animated 2D and in-game design elements to additional triggered messages and preamble banners. These customizations further strengthen Allwyn Hellas' ability to deliver a localized and highly compelling customer experience.

"We are delighted to expand our longstanding partnership with Allwyn Hellas through the launch of Soccer 3.6, a landmark product that showcases the next generation of Virtual Sports betting," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive at Inspired. "Allwyn Hellas is the first customer to go live with our new Bet Builder mechanics, reflecting our shared commitment to innovation and player engagement."

"We remain true to our promise to continuously upgrade the experience we offer to our customers," said Fotis Zisimopoulos, Chief Sales & Marketing Allwyn Stores Officer. "Most recently, we introduced Bet Builder in Virtual Football, bringing into Virtuals a trend that is already shaping Sports Betting and presenting it with a modern visual approach, which refreshes the overall experience. This is the result of our close and long-term collaboration with Inspired, and we are proud to be the first to introduce it to the market."

The launch reinforces Inspired's position as a global leader in Virtual Sports and underscores the Company's dedication to developing cutting-edge content tailored to its partners' unique market needs.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:

For Investors
IR@inseinc.com

For Press and Sales
inspiredsales@inseinc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
