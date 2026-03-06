Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 08:03
2,740 Euro
+3,01 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
06.03.2026 16:45 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 
06-March-2026 / 15:13 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 
 
DATE: March 04, 2026 

The Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 4th, 2026 that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of T. 
Garanti Bankasi A.S. be held on March 31st, 2026 Tuesday, at 10:00am at Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi 
No:2, 34340 Besiktas, Istanbul, with the following agenda, and the Head Office be authorized to conduct any and all 
acts in relation with the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to determine the persons who will be authorized 
in this regard. 

     AGENDA 

 1. Opening, formation and authorization of the Board of Presidency for signing the minutes of the Ordinary General 
  Meeting of Shareholders, 
 2. Reading and discussion of the Board of Directors' Annual Activity Report, 
 3. Reading of the Independent Auditor's Reports, 
 4. Reading, discussion and ratification of the Financial Statements, 
 5. Release of the Board Members, 
 6. Determination of profit usage and the amount of profit to be distributed according to the Board of Directors' 
  proposal, 
 7. Transfer from Extraordinary Reserves Account to a special reserve account of the surplus amount resulting from the 
  revaluation within the scope of paragraph (ç) of the Repeated Article No. 298 of the Tax Procedure Law No. 213, 
 8. Election of the Independent Auditor in accordance with Article 399 of Turkish Commercial Code, 
 9. Informing the shareholders regarding remuneration principles of the Board Members and directors having the 
  administrative responsibility in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 4.6.2 promulgated by the 
  Capital Markets Board of Türkiye and informing the shareholders regarding the revised Compensation Policy,  
10. Determination of the remuneration of the Board Members, 
11. Informing the shareholders with regard to charitable donations realized in 2025, and determination of an upper 
  limit for the charitable donations to be made in 2026 in accordance with the banking legislation and Capital 
  Markets Board regulations, 
12. Authorization of the Board Members to conduct business with the Bank in accordance with Articles 395 and 396 of the 
  Turkish Commercial Code, without prejudice to the provisions of the Banking Law, 
13. Informing the shareholders regarding significant transactions executed in 2025 which may cause conflict of interest 
  in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 1.3.6 promulgated by Capital Markets Board of Türkiye.  
  
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 420283 
EQS News ID:  2287332 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2287332&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2026 10:13 ET (15:13 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
