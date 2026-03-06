Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") previously announced by way of a press release on December 29, 2025 that MegaLong (3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: TLTU) and MegaShort (-3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF (TSX: TLTD) would be delisted at the close of business on or about March 3, 2026 and terminated as of the close of business on March 6, 2026 (the "Termination Date").

The ETFs' final net asset value and termination proceeds are as follows:

Name Ticker Final Net Proceeds of Termination per Share MegaLong (3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF TLTU $23.1654 MegaShort (-3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF TLTD $16.8131

Shareholders will receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the applicable ETF. These proceeds will be paid to the holders of the remaining outstanding shares of the applicable ETF on a pro-rata basis, at the rate shown above, without further action by shareholders. There are no income distributions paid from the proceeds of termination.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. Our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 39 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $270 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in an ETF. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Each ETF's Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286502

Source: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.