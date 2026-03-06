GVA Management: GVA Files Rule 202 Petition Against Eric Stumberg Over Alleged Defamation and Harassment Campaign

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / GVA Property Management, an Austin-based multifamily real estate investment and operating company, today announced that founder and CEO Alan Stalcup and his wife have filed a Rule 202 petition seeking the pre-suit deposition of former investor Eric Stumberg. The requested deposition would allow GVA to investigate potential legal claims against Stumberg with regard to alleged acts of defamation and harassment toward Stalcup's family and community.

Background

According to the petition, Stumberg invested in one or more special service entities that were operated by GVA and which subsequently purchased multifamily rental properties in Texas. GVA employed a "value-add" strategy to increase properties' rental income and resale profit for distribution among investors. Many of the properties managed by GVA at this time, however, faced systemic pressure due to a sudden rise in the Effective Federal Funds Rate beginning in 2022. Stumberg later expressed dissatisfaction with the returns on certain of his investments.

Alleged Defamation and Harassment

The petition alleges that Stumberg made false statements to Stalcup's wealth management advisor-among potential others-accusing Stalcup of criminal or fraudulent conduct and encouraging lawsuits against him. Stalcup maintains that these accusations are entirely false and defamatory.

The petition also alleges that Stumberg may be involved in or have knowledge about a related, coordinated effort to disparage and intimidate the Stalcups. It details a series of incidents believed to involve former GVA investor Bryan Kastleman, including a defamatory letter that was reportedly mailed to neighbors of the Stalcups. The letter was falsely attributed to Mrs. Stalcup, according to the filing, and made untrue statements suggesting a criminal investigation of Alan Stalcup and a domestic dispute within the Stalcup home.

Another defamatory letter with a falsified return address is referenced in the petition, as are several phone calls in which an individual impersonated a police officer purportedly investigating Alan Stalcup. The harassment of the Stalcup family is currently under investigation by Austin law enforcement, per the filing.

"Investment disputes belong in the courtroom, where those who have a legitimate claim have a full right to make it," said Alan Stalcup, founder and CEO of GVA. "Anyone who resorts to damaging professional and personal relationships to further their agenda, however, crosses a hard line from the lawful pursuit of justice to simple, vindictive defamation. We have filed this petition to ensure that matters are settled where they ought to be."

GVA's Rule 202 Petition

GVA has filed a petition under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 202, a procedural mechanism which allows a party to obtain limited discovery before filing a lawsuit in order to investigate potential claims and preserve relevant evidence. The petition asks the court to authorize a deposition in which Stumberg would offer sworn testimony regarding his involvement in or knowledge about the alleged acts of defamation and harassment.

About GVA Property Management

GVA is a commercial real estate operator and investor specializing in multifamily apartment communities across the Southeastern United States and Texas markets. GVA was founded with a mission to make a positive impact on communities, deliver strong returns for investors, and provide exceptional career opportunities for employees.

