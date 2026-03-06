Jenni Steck: The Art of Conversation Seminar Empowers Professionals and Nonprofit Leaders to Communicate with Purpose and Connection

Jenni Steck Voice & Speech Services launches new program designed to strengthen authentic communication across corporate and civic communities

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Jenni Steck Voice & Speech Services proudly presents The Art of Conversation, a transformative 45-minute seminar designed to help professionals, nonprofit executives, and teams strengthen communication skills rooted in authenticity and empathy. Combining proven voice, speech, and interpersonal strategies, the session empowers participants to lead with confidence, clarity, and compassion in every conversation.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience coaching broadcast journalists, corporate executives, and community leaders, Jenni Steck brings her nationally recognized methodology to help participants elevate everyday interactions into opportunities for genuine connection and impact. Attendees learn how to speak with intention, listen actively, and share stories that inspire trust and collaboration.

Rooted in the principles of intentional communication, The Art of Conversation helps participants:

Clarify conversational intent and align words with purpose

Cultivate curiosity, empathy, and attentiveness

Ask open-ended, rapport-building questions

Demonstrate active listening through verbal and nonverbal cues

Tell stories that engage and inform without overpowering

Foster inclusivity in meetings and group discussions

Leave others feeling heard, valued, and understood

"Whether you're leading a team, engaging donors, or navigating everyday interactions, the ability to communicate meaningfully and authentically is a game changer," said Jenni Steck, founder of Jenni Steck Voice & Speech Services. "This seminar is designed to elevate conversations that strengthen leadership, culture, and community."

With clients ranging from CNN, ESPN, and ABC broadcasters to executives at Cisco, Lockton, JP Morgan Chase, and AT&T, Steck's work has helped individuals at every level build confidence and command in their communication. The Art of Conversation extends that expertise to nonprofits and mission-driven organizations, helping leaders articulate vision and values with purpose and precision.

The seminar is facilitated by Jessica D. Turner, a professional leadership coach with deep experience supporting nonprofit and civic organizations. In addition to her coaching practice with Jenni Steck Voice & Speech, Turner is an active philanthropic leader in Dallas-Fort Worth, giving her insight into how authentic communication drives mission, culture, and community engagement.

"In the nonprofit and civic sectors, our words carry tremendous power to unite people around shared goals. Coaching allows leaders to learn new communication skills that translate into stronger teams, deeper relationships, and clearer conversations," said Turner. "I bring what I've learned as both a philanthropic leader and a coach into this workshop so participants can walk away with practical tools - not just ideas - for communicating with confidence, empathy, and purpose."

Ideal for corporate trainings, board retreats, leadership conferences, and team-building events, The Art of Conversation offers practical tools that participants can apply immediately to enhance collaboration, strengthen relationships, and communicate with lasting impact.

To bring The Art of Conversation to your next board meeting, retreat, or nonprofit leadership event, visit www.jennisteck.com or contact Jenni Steck directly at 469.630.8570

Contact:

Jenni Steck

Jenni Steck Voice & Speech Services

15150 Preston Road, Suite 300

Dallas, TX 75248

jennisteck.com

469.630.8570

SOURCE: Jenni Steck

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-art-of-conversation-seminar-empowers-professionals-and-nonpr-1144695