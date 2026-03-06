Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery Announces 2026 Castle Connolly Honors

Dr. Edward Buckingham and Dr. Erin Smith Named Top Doctors; Dr. Hudson Frey Recognized as Rising Star

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is proud to announce national recognition for the 3 double-board certified facial plastic surgeons through Castle Connolly's 2026 distinctions. Dr. Edward Buckingham and Dr. Erin Smith have been named Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and Dr. Hudson Frey has been honored as a Castle Connolly Rising Star.

These peer-nominated recognitions reflect a standard of excellence grounded in clinical mastery, professional integrity, and enduring patient trust.

A National Standard Earned Through Peer Recognition

For more than three decades, Castle Connolly has identified outstanding physicians across the United States using a rigorous, physician-driven selection process. This distinction is not influenced by advertising or paid inclusion.

Instead, the process is built on professional trust and careful review:

No pay-to-play participation: Physicians cannot purchase inclusion.

Peer nomination: Licensed doctors nominate colleagues they would trust with their own care.

Independent research review: Nominations are vetted by Castle Connolly's research team.

Advisory board oversight: Medical experts guide final selections.

Comprehensive evaluation criteria, including:

Clinical expertise and specialty depth

Education and advanced training

Professional leadership and reputation

Disciplinary history

Only approximately 7% of practicing physicians nationwide are named Castle Connolly Top Doctors in any given year. The Rising Star distinction recognizes early- to mid-career physicians who demonstrate exceptional skill, integrity, and professional promise. For patients seeking specialized medical care, these honors offer an additional measure of reassurance.

Dr. Edward Buckingham: Castle Connolly Top Doctor 2026

Dr. Edward Buckingham is a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, as well as the Fellowship Director for the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS). He has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2018, a distinction that reflects his sustained respect among peers.

Throughout his career, Dr. Buckingham has effectively combined surgical precision with academic leadership. In addition to his active clinical practice in Austin, he has trained future facial plastic surgeons through the AAFPRS fellowship program and has held leadership roles within national specialty boards. He currently has his tenth fellow, Dr. Barr, training under him.

His reputation among peers is based not only on his technical excellence but also on his ethical standards, discretion, and thoughtful patient care-qualities that are consistently reflected in Castle Connolly's evaluation criteria.

Dr. Erin Smith: Castle Connolly Top Doctor 2026

Dr. Erin Smith, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, has also been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2026. Previously recognized by Castle Connolly as a Rising Star, her elevation to Top Doctor status underscores her growing national leadership within the specialty.

With advanced fellowship training and particular expertise in facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, and facial nerve disorders, Dr. Smith is known for achieving balanced, natural-looking results. Her work reflects a blend of refined surgical technique and compassionate, individualized care.

Peers frequently commend her depth of anatomical knowledge and commitment to restoring both form and function, particularly in complex facial nerve cases.

Dr. Hudson Frey: Castle Connolly Rising Star 2026

Dr. Hudson Frey has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Rising Star for 2026, a distinction awarded to physicians who demonstrate exceptional clinical skill, professional integrity, and emerging leadership within their field.

Board-certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and fellowship-trained in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Frey brings advanced surgical training and a meticulous approach to both cosmetic and reconstructive facial procedures. His recognition reflects strong peer endorsement and a commitment to excellence early in his career.

A Meaningful Distinction for Our Patients

In an era where online reviews and marketing claims can blur the line between visibility and true expertise, peer-nominated distinctions offer a different signal of quality.

Castle Connolly's methodology is rooted in professional respect; physicians recognizing physicians. For patients considering facial surgery, particularly procedures involving both appearance and function, that level of validation provides meaningful reassurance.

Located in Austin, Texas, Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery has served patients for more than 20 years with an exclusive focus on facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Our surgeons operate out of Buckingham Center's own Quad A-certified surgical center, providing the highest standards of safety, accreditation, and patient care in a private, fully equipped setting. The practice combines advanced surgical training, academic leadership, and personalized care to deliver refined, natural-looking results.

Our philosophy remains unchanged:

The face deserves specialized expertise

Natural, discreet results define success

Trust is earned through honesty and long-term relationships

Excellence is measured not only by outcomes, but by integrity

