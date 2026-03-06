Partners Group
/ Key word(s): Rating
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 6 March 2026
This week Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, received a credit rating from Moody's Ratings, in addition to the credit rating provided by Fitch Ratings in 2024.
About Partners Group
Shareholder relations contact
Media relations contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Partners Group
|Zugerstrasse 57
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 784 60 00
|Fax:
|+ 41 41 784 60 01
|E-mail:
|partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
|ISIN:
|CH0024608827
|Valor:
|2460882
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2287410
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2287410 06.03.2026 CET/CEST