Partners Group announces credit rating from Moody's Ratings



06.03.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 6 March 2026 This week Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, received a credit rating from Moody's Ratings, in addition to the credit rating provided by Fitch Ratings in 2024.



Reflecting the firm's disciplined financial policy and focused long-term growth strategy, the new rating is consistent with the existing assessment of Partners Group's financial strength. Moody's Ratings has assigned Partners Group an A3 rating, with a stable outlook. Fitch Ratings previously assigned Partners Group an A- rating, also with a stable outlook.



Joris Gröflin, Chief Financial Officer, Partners Group, states: "The investment grade ratings we have received from both agencies are a testament to the financial stability of our firm. With two public ratings, we have increased the flexibility in funding our continued growth." About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2'000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Shareholder relations contact

Dr. Adrien-Paul Lambillon

Phone: +44 207 575 2590

Email: adrien-paul.lambillon@partnersgroup.com Media relations contact

Alec Zimmermann

Phone: +41 41 784 69 68

Email: alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com



