Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 18:36 Uhr
Sunwave Communications: Sunwave Unveils All-in-One Site at MWC Barcelona 2026, Delivering 5G Connectivity in 30 Minutes

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, Sunwave Communications officially launched its carrier-grade All-in-One Site, a fully integrated solution designed for remote, temporary, and mission-critical scenarios. The company also showcased its latest digital DAS platform and next-generation integrated base stations.

Sunwave at MWC26

In mining camps, construction sites, large-scale events, and film production locations, network deployment is often constrained by long construction cycles, high costs, and limited transmission access. Connectivity timelines frequently fail to match operational needs.

All-in-One Site addresses these challenges by integrating satellite backhaul, private 5G, edge computing, and IoT into a single, rapidly deployable unit. Operators and enterprise users can establish an independent 5G network within 30 minutes, enabling fast service activation and reliable coverage in infrastructure-limited environments.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, Fan Zhang, GM of Strategy & Marketing at Sunwave, commented: "The core value of All-in-One Site lies in extreme integration and rapid delivery. It enables customers to build resilient networks exactly when and where they are needed."

In the DAS segment, Sunwave showcased its third-generation high-power solutions, the H3RU and N3 Plus. Supporting 700-4200 MHz with up to 46 dBm output power, the H3RU enables flexible single-band 4T4R or quad-band SISO configurations and delivers up to 400 MHz bandwidth per channel. The solution is designed for complex environments such as tunnels, stadiums, airports, and campuses, supporting multi-band, high-capacity networks. The N3 Plus, a compact 5 L unit covering 600-4200 MHz, integrates 12 channels and supports up to five-band MIMO, with up to 400 MHz bandwidth per channel to meet multi-operator and multi-standard access needs. O-RAN ready and equipped with intelligent energy-saving features, it delivers high performance while supporting greener network operations.

In addition, Sunwave introduced its latest base station, the nCELL-M, featuring an all-in-one design with up to 37 dBm and a built-in 5G gateway. Supporting multi-carrier operation and flexible spectrum configurations, it enables rapid, plug-and-play deployment. Another standout product, the 5G femtocell, delivers compact, high-performance coverage for homes, offices, and dense indoor environments, providing seamless connectivity for private and enterprise 5G networks.

As connectivity demands grow increasingly dynamic, Sunwave continues to deliver intelligent, agile solutions that redefine how and where networks can be built.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928201/Sunwave_at_MWC2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunwave-unveils-all-in-one-site-at-mwc-barcelona-2026-delivering-5g-connectivity-in-30-minutes-302706982.html

