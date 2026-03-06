DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-March-2026 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 6 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 54,538 Highest price paid per share: 146.20p Lowest price paid per share: 139.80p 143.6355p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,592,815 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,148,761 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,148,761 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 143.6355p 54,538

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 563 139.80 08:19:00 00380589467TRLO1 XLON 551 139.80 08:24:48 00380597142TRLO1 XLON 520 140.00 08:34:23 00380610635TRLO1 XLON 376 140.80 08:55:00 00380635153TRLO1 XLON 160 140.80 08:55:00 00380635154TRLO1 XLON 564 140.80 08:58:08 00380639162TRLO1 XLON 927 140.80 08:58:08 00380639163TRLO1 XLON 536 140.40 09:05:43 00380651807TRLO1 XLON 75 140.60 09:10:11 00380659032TRLO1 XLON 54 140.60 09:10:11 00380659033TRLO1 XLON 54 140.60 09:10:11 00380659034TRLO1 XLON 57 140.60 09:10:14 00380659144TRLO1 XLON 16 140.60 09:10:14 00380659145TRLO1 XLON 38 140.60 09:10:14 00380659146TRLO1 XLON 292 140.60 09:25:42 00380685314TRLO1 XLON 267 140.60 09:28:50 00380690353TRLO1 XLON 292 140.60 09:28:50 00380690354TRLO1 XLON 539 140.60 09:38:05 00380699882TRLO1 XLON 528 140.80 09:38:08 00380699965TRLO1 XLON 33 141.20 09:39:41 00380701568TRLO1 XLON 270 141.20 09:39:41 00380701569TRLO1 XLON 472 142.20 10:15:32 00380720449TRLO1 XLON 553 144.00 10:16:20 00380720463TRLO1 XLON 560 144.20 10:38:32 00380721753TRLO1 XLON 144 144.20 11:34:26 00380723868TRLO1 XLON 521 144.60 11:41:07 00380724102TRLO1 XLON 351 144.60 11:42:08 00380724163TRLO1 XLON 351 144.60 11:42:59 00380724251TRLO1 XLON 211 144.60 11:42:59 00380724252TRLO1 XLON 546 144.60 12:22:08 00380725698TRLO1 XLON 545 144.60 12:22:08 00380725699TRLO1 XLON 18 145.00 12:22:14 00380725702TRLO1 XLON 12 145.40 12:23:07 00380725729TRLO1 XLON 2105 145.00 12:23:09 00380725730TRLO1 XLON 338 146.00 12:33:01 00380726041TRLO1 XLON 520 146.00 12:36:31 00380726131TRLO1 XLON 524 146.20 12:48:25 00380726504TRLO1 XLON 365 145.20 12:48:25 00380726505TRLO1 XLON 192 145.20 12:48:25 00380726506TRLO1 XLON 365 145.00 12:48:25 00380726507TRLO1 XLON 192 145.00 12:48:25 00380726508TRLO1 XLON 1115 144.60 12:49:33 00380726559TRLO1 XLON 557 144.60 12:49:33 00380726560TRLO1 XLON 557 144.60 12:49:33 00380726561TRLO1 XLON 1041 144.20 12:49:33 00380726562TRLO1 XLON 662 144.40 12:49:33 00380726563TRLO1 XLON 735 144.20 12:49:33 00380726564TRLO1 XLON 306 144.20 12:49:33 00380726565TRLO1 XLON 995 144.00 12:49:33 00380726566TRLO1 XLON 46 144.00 12:49:34 00380726567TRLO1 XLON 153 144.00 12:49:34 00380726568TRLO1 XLON 464 144.40 12:49:34 00380726569TRLO1 XLON 662 144.40 12:49:34 00380726570TRLO1 XLON 662 144.40 12:49:34 00380726571TRLO1 XLON 662 144.40 12:49:34 00380726572TRLO1 XLON 662 144.40 12:49:34 00380726573TRLO1 XLON 662 144.40 12:49:34 00380726574TRLO1 XLON 662 144.40 12:49:34 00380726575TRLO1 XLON 662 144.40 12:49:34 00380726576TRLO1 XLON 662 144.40 12:49:34 00380726577TRLO1 XLON 372 144.00 12:50:12 00380726596TRLO1 XLON 1074 144.00 12:51:35 00380726610TRLO1 XLON 645 144.00 12:51:35 00380726611TRLO1 XLON 418 144.00 12:51:35 00380726612TRLO1 XLON 497 144.40 12:54:27 00380726694TRLO1 XLON 532 144.00 12:54:29 00380726696TRLO1 XLON 522 144.00 12:54:48 00380726705TRLO1 XLON 1099 145.00 13:30:28 00380728211TRLO1 XLON 549 145.00 13:30:28 00380728212TRLO1 XLON

