Victims' Recovery Law Center: Civil Litigation May Examine Rental Vehicle Verification Practices in Serious Collision Cases

Pennsylvania attorney discusses negligent entrustment principles under state civil law

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / In certain motor vehicle injury cases, civil litigation may include claims evaluating whether third parties followed appropriate verification and safety procedures prior to providing access to a vehicle.

Under Pennsylvania civil law, negligent entrustment is a legal theory that may apply when a vehicle owner is alleged to have provided access to a vehicle under circumstances that created foreseeable risk.

David P. Thiruselvam of Victims' Recovery Law Center, handles civil litigation involving catastrophic injury and third-party negligence claims. The firm's practice is limited exclusively to civil court representation for victims of crime and serious injury matters.

In negligent entrustment cases involving rental vehicles, courts may evaluate:

  • Verification procedures used at the time of rental

  • Training provided to employees regarding credential review

  • Documentation and compliance protocols

  • Industry safety standards and customary practices

"Civil courts assess whether reasonable procedures were followed and whether available safeguards were applied consistently," Thiruselvam said.

Victims' Recovery Law Center is based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania and represents clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. The firm does not handle criminal prosecutions and does not represent criminal defendants.

Individuals seeking information regarding civil legal options in serious collision matters should consult qualified counsel regarding applicable deadlines and jurisdictional considerations.

Jack Smith
Media Director
Trustpoint Xposure
contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/civil-litigation-may-examine-rental-vehicle-verification-practic-1142024

