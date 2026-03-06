New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Wendt Partners, one of the world's top HubSpot CRM implementation partners, has been recognized for excellence in serving the manufacturing industry by being awarded the Manufacturing Industry Specialist Badge.

Key Takeaways:

Wendt Partners earns the Manufacturing Industry Specialist Badge for excellence in serving the manufacturing industry.

HubSpot selects Wendt Partners in 2025 to co-author The B2B CEO's Guide to Selecting and Implementing a Customer Platform for Industrial Enterprises.

Wendt Partners remains a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner and holds SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications for IT security.

About Wendt Partners: Wendt Partners is a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner headquartered in Queens, New York City. The firm delivers enterprise CRM strategy, implementation, and optimization services for complex B2B organizations, with particular expertise in industrial, technical, and regulated industries. Serving clients ranging from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, Wendt Partners combines deep industry knowledge with one of the most experienced HubSpot teams in the ecosystem. With offices in New York, Toronto, London, and Melbourne, the award-winning and fully accredited firm supports clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.wendtpartners.com.

About HubSpot: HubSpot is a leading customer platform that provides businesses with software and support to grow better. Built on a unified CRM foundation, HubSpot brings together marketing, sales, service, operations, commerce, and content management tools into a single, connected platform. Designed to help organizations attract, engage, and delight customers, HubSpot enables companies of all sizes to scale efficiently while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, HubSpot serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide through its global ecosystem of partners and developers. For more information, visit www.hubspot.com.

