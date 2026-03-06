Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850727 | ISIN: FR0000120271 | Ticker-Symbol: TOTB
Tradegate
06.03.26 | 20:10
67,93 Euro
+2,23 % +1,48
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTALENERGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTALENERGIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,9568,1720:12
67,9568,1720:12
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 19:30 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IEG - Italian Exhibition Group SpA: TRADE SHOWS: IEG, OUTSTANDING RESULTS FOR KEY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO WITH +10% TOTAL VISITORS AND +9% FROM ABROAD

The Italian Exhibition Group event on energy transition closes at Rimini Expo Centre with over 1,000 exhibitors, 530 hosted buyers and delegations from 59 countries.

RIMINI, Italy, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY - The Energy Transition Expo, IEG - Italian Exhibition Group's event of reference in Europe, Africa, and the Mediterranean basin, came to a close today at Rimini Expo Centre after another intense edition full of new developments with results exceeding expectations.

South Hall of KEY - The Energy Transition Expo, Rimini Expo Centre.

Total attendance grew by 10%, with foreign visitors up by 9% and a strong presence of investors.

Covering 125,000 square meters of exhibition space and 24 halls, more than 1,000 exhibiting brands, of which 320 from abroad, showcased the most innovative products, solutions and technologies in the seven energy transition sectors.

530 hosted buyers and delegations from 59 countries were in attendance thanks to the support of the Italian Trade Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI). 412 journalists from around the world were accredited.

With 160 high-quality and rigorously scientific conferences, KEY 2026 confirmed its status as one of Europe's most important energy events. Standing out due to the completeness of its exhibition and content, the show covered the most relevant issues of energy evolution with a specific focus on finance and the importance of energy efficiency for decarbonization, the development of energy storage solutions, and the growing use of AI to optimise power grids.

The event, inaugurated by the Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, showcased European and non-European industrial and technological expertise while promoting international cooperation, particularly with the African continent in the new Africa Investment HUB area.

Innovation and green jobs were the focus of the Innovation District, within the Expo, with 32 innovative start-ups and SMEs and the Green Jobs&Skills initiative, which fostered the encounter between job supply and demand in the field of sustainability.

In conjunction with KEY, a new edition of the DPE - International Electricity Expo also took place with focus on electricity generation, transmission, distribution, safety and automation ecosystems. The Event was organised by Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with the Distributed Generation Association, a confederate of ANIMA Confindustria, and Federazione ANIE.

KEY - The Energy Transition Expo will be back at Rimini Expo Centre from 10th to 12th March 2027.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928203/KEY_2026_IEG.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902898/5840935/IEG_logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trade-shows-ieg-outstanding-results-for-key--the-energy-transition-expo-with-10-total-visitors-and-9-from-abroad-302707037.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.