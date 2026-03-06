MMJ International Holdings: From Billion-Dollar Hemp Drinks to FDA Cease-and-Desist Letters: The Cannabis Industry's Reckoning Is Coming

"Schedule III doesn't lift all boats; it separates medicine from merchandise," said Duane Boise, President & CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "This realignment is about allowing science to operate within a federally coherent structure. MMJ was built specifically for this architecture. We built real medicine while others built storefronts."

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / For the past several years, a growing segment of the cannabis industry has chased what many executives believed was the fastest route to profit: hemp-derived THC beverages, gummies, and intoxicating cannabinoid products sold under the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 loophole.

The business model looked irresistible.

Companies could manufacture intoxicating cannabinoid products derived from hemp, place them in convenience stores, liquor distributors, and e-commerce channels, and avoid the strict federal approval process required for pharmaceutical drugs.

But that gray zone is closing rapidly.

And when it does, many CEOs who rushed into hemp-THC beverages may find themselves wishing they had chosen a different strategy.

The Illusion of the "Hemp Loophole"

The intoxicating hemp market emerged from a narrow interpretation of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp containing less than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight.

Entrepreneurs quickly realized something important:

Chemically modified cannabinoids like delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, and THC beverages could be produced from hemp-derived CBD and sold nationwide.

For a time, regulators struggled to respond.

But from a federal law standpoint, the situation has always been precarious.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly stated that:

CBD cannot legally be marketed as a dietary supplement

Cannabinoids intended for therapeutic effects must go through the FDA drug approval process

Products making medical claims require clinical validation

Despite this, many companies raced ahead.

Why the FDA Is Likely to Act

Federal agencies are now under increasing pressure to restore order to the cannabinoid market.

Concerns include:

Mislabeling and inaccurate potency

Synthetic cannabinoid conversion processes

Youth marketing concerns

Lack of safety testing

Interstate commerce violations

Once the federal government begins issuing warning letters and cease-and-desist actions, the entire hemp intoxicant category could face rapid contraction.

And historically, that is how the FDA regulates new markets:

First warnings.

Then enforcement.

The CEOs Who Chased the Quick Buck

Many executives focused on short-term consumer trends.

Cannabis beverages appeared attractive because they resemble alcohol distribution models.

But there is a fundamental regulatory difference:

Alcohol is federally legal.

Intoxicating cannabinoids remain regulated under the Controlled Substances Act.

Companies building billion-dollar beverage brands may soon discover that federal drug law ultimately determines the rules of the game.

When enforcement begins, the industry narrative will shift quickly from celebration to regret.

The Pharmaceutical Path Most Companies Ignored

While the hemp beverage boom unfolded, a very small number of companies pursued a far more difficult path.

The FDA drug development pathway.

That path requires:

Pre-clinical toxicology studies

Investigational New Drug (IND) applications

Controlled clinical trials

Standardized dosage forms

Pharmaceutical manufacturing controls

Most cannabis companies avoided this route because it takes years of scientific work and regulatory discipline.

But one company committed to it early.

Why MMJ International Holdings Took the Hard Road

MMJ International Holdings focused on building cannabinoid medicines that could meet federal drug standards.

Rather than selling unregulated consumer products, the company pursued:

• FDA IND filings

Orphan Drug Designations for Huntington's disease and Multiple Sclerosis

Pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing

Standardized soft-gel dosage forms

This strategy aligns with the same regulatory framework that produced the FDA-approved cannabinoid drug Epidiolex.

The difference is simple.

Most companies built brands.

MMJ built medicine.

Schedule III Could Accelerate the Divide

If cannabis is ultimately reclassified under the Controlled Substances Act, the industry could split into two very different sectors.

One side:

Retail cannabis products

beverages

gummies

consumer brands

The other:

Clinical cannabinoid medicines

pharmaceutical formulations

FDA-approved therapies

History suggests that the second category ultimately commands far greater long-term value.

The Moment of Realization

When regulators finally draw a clear line between consumer cannabinoids and pharmaceutical cannabinoids, many executives may realize something uncomfortable:

They spent years building products that could disappear with a single regulatory action.

Meanwhile, companies that invested in clinical research may emerge as the long-term winners.

The Lesson for the Industry

Regulatory shortcuts rarely last forever.

Science-based medicine does.

And as federal oversight tightens, the companies that invested in clinical validation rather than gray-market loopholes will be the ones defining the next era of cannabinoid therapeutics.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/from-billion-dollar-hemp-drinks-to-fda-cease-and-desist-letters-the-c-1144768