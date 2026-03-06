Black Book Research: HIMSS26 Must-See: Follow the Trophies to 70 Black Book Top Client-Rated Vendors

Attendees can use onsite Black Book trophies to quickly identify exhibitors from over 1000 booths that earned standout user satisfaction marks in Black Book's Q3 2025 through Q1 2026 polling cycle

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Black Book is urging HIMSS26 attendees to make time for over seventy Top Client-Rated Vendors recognized for exceptional user satisfaction by healthcare clients so far in 2026. For easier identification on the show floor, attendees should also look for honoree booths displaying Black Book trophies onsite.

With HIMSS26 taking place March 9-12, 2026, at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, these recognized exhibitors represent high-performing healthcare technology and managed services organizations already earning strong marks from users for implementation strength, client responsiveness, operational reliability, innovation, and measurable performance.

The honorees were identified through more than 200 polls conducted via panels and online data collection during the period from Q3 2025 through Q1 2026, drawing from a respondent pool approaching 300,000 participants globally. Each organization was evaluated across 36 qualitative key performance indicators, including 18 measures of corporate performance and 18 measures of product or service performance.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the following Black Book-recognized booths in numerical trade show order during HIMSS26:

Booth 222 - InterSystems; Booth 439 - CodaMetrix; Booth 458 - S&P Consultants; Booth 631 - Nordic; Booth 741 - Rackspace; Booth 839 - Sectra; Booth 864 - ModMed; Booth 870 - Commure; Booth 925 - Spok, Inc.; Booth 1022 - Leidos; Booth 1047 - Suki AI.

Booth 1067 - MV Sistemas; Booth 1135 - CrowdStrike; Booth 1139 - Surescripts; Booth 1431 - Epic; Booth 1453 - Heidi; Booth 1464 - Doceree; Booth 1617 - Fujifilm; Booth 1658 - Talkdesk; Booth 1724 - Deloitte; Booth 1823 - Amazon Web Services (AWS); Booth 1953 - Greenway Health.

Booth 1958 - Nabla; Booth 2225 - AGFA HealthCare; Booth 2239 - HelloCare.ai; Booth 2447 - Arcadia; Booth 2453 - Imprivata; Booth 2459 - FinThrive; Booth 2522 - MuleSoft; Booth 2567 - JarDogs; Booth 2812 - Microsoft and TruBridge.

Booth 2833 - Philips; Booth 2843 - LexisNexis; Booth 2853 - Dimensional Insight; Booth 3031 - Hyland; Booth 3224 - Optum; Booth 3231 - athenahealth; Booth 3235 - First Data Bank; Booth 3511 - Caregility; Booth 3626 - Wolters Kluwer.

Booth 3631 - Infor; Booth 3867 - Verato; Booth 4022 - Oracle Health; Booth 4031 - Solventum; Booth 4043 - eClinicalWorks; Booth 4053 - Lightbeam Health; Booth 4060 - Accenture; Booth 4358 - Notable.

Booth 4361 - Smile Digital Health; Booth 4413 - Milliman MedInsight; Booth 4416 - PointClickCare; Booth 4431 - Altera Digital Health; Booth 4622 - Waystar; Booths 4635 and 4656 - QGenda; Booth 4653 - CureMD; Booth 4832 - Rhapsody.

Booth 4853 - Palo Alto Networks; Booth 4932 - Ingram Micro; Booth 5053 - Verisma; Booth 5247 - Snowflake; Booth 5431 - Juno Health; Booth 5453 - Databricks; Booth 5631 - XIFIN; Booth 5639 - Andor Health; Booth 5931 - UKG; Booth 6024 - BridgeHead; Booth 6126 - CereCore; Booth 6232 - MCG Health; Booth 6249 - Innovaccer; Booth 6748 - RapidClaims; Booth 10024 - TRIMEDX; Booth 10027 - Kore.ai; Booth 10319 - MDClone; Booth 10911 - Claroty; Booth 11302 - Fortified Health Security; Booth 10018-16 - NextGen Healthcare; Booth 11349 - Veradigm.

Black Book's survey process is designed for transparency, vendor neutrality, and independent validation. Black Book maintains no financial or advisory relationships with the vendors it evaluates. Vendors do not pay to be rated, subscribe to influence outcomes, or sponsor client participation in the rankings. Scoring is conducted independently by third-party survey administrators and validated through internal controls, outside reviewers, and periodic audits. That discipline supports Black Book's mission to improve patient care access and satisfaction through better healthcare technology and managed services.

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare-focused market research organization providing data-driven insights, client experience benchmarking, and vendor-neutral market intelligence for healthcare technology and managed services decision-makers. Black Book's opinion mining coverage now spans 147 countries, more than 800 healthcare IT categories, and roughly 22,000 healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical technology products, equipment lines, and services. Scoring is maintained in a centralized analytics environment built on Google's Looker, with data collected through multiple panel suppliers as well as Qualtrics in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., and GuidedTrack internationally.

