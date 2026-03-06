Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2026 20:38 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Middle East Media Research Institute: Visit The New MEMRI "War With Iran" Webpage Featuring The Latest Translations And Analysis On Events On The Ground

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / The Middle East Media Research Institute's (MEMRI) new War With Iran webpage presents all the latest MEMRI translations, analysis, and clips on developments in the conflict. They include statements, reactions, and threats by Iranian regime officials and military leaders, Iran-backed proxy militias, jihadi groups, and other relevant actors across the region, along with updates on developments on the ground and more. This research is from MEMRI's Iran Studies Project, MEMRI TV Project, Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), and others.

Since the start of the war in the early hours of February 28, the MEMRI Iran Studies Project's research, Farsi translation, and monitoring teams have been in overdrive, working around the clock -adding new research to the War With Iran webpage throughout the day, every day.

The most recent notable clips and reports on the page focus on Iranian proxy militias in Iraq's threats to attack U.S. military bases and their calls to Muslims worldwide to launch all-out war against the U.S.; Iranian officials' warning that Iran will expand its aggression to outside the region as well, and Gulf states' shifting positions against Iran.

Also on the War With Iran page are calls for global solidarity from designated terrorist organizations such as the PFLP, reactions from jihadi supporters online, and more.

At the same time, the MEMRI Trending page continues to highlight the most important news and trends in the Middle East and beyond, with tailored content on a broad range of issues.

The MEMRI Iran Studies Project, led by native-born Iranians, operates 24/7/365, monitoring, translating, and analyzing content from Iranian TV, social media, websites, blogs, online forums, and more. This project includes nearly three decades of translating Iran's religious, military, and political leaders as well as the country's extremism and voices of reform.

Please consider making a tax-deductible donation today to MEMRI to support our vital translations from Farsi.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/visit-the-new-memri-%22war-with-iran%22-webpage-featuring-the-latest-translations-1144772

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.