TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Update: Signs LOI to Acquire XGC Corp to Build National Carbon Registries Under Paris Agreement Article 6.4

Launching Sovereign Carbon Infrastructure-as-a-Service (SCIaaS) for the Emerging Global Carbon Market

MIAMI, FL AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC:TSPG), a diversified sustainable infrastructure and clean-energy technology holding company, today announced an update to signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire XGC Corp. XGC Corp is an Ontario-based developer of sovereign-grade carbon registry infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and enterprise financial systems.

The proposed transaction values XGC's carbon registry software platform and associated intellectual property at $1.8 million USD. The acquisition will be executed through a newly formed Wyoming subsidiary dedicated to deploying national carbon registry infrastructure for sovereign governments participating in international carbon markets under the Paris Agreement Article 6.4 mechanism.

Requirements for Article 6.4 Registries

Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement establishes a global framework for international carbon credit trading. Countries participating in these markets must implement national authorization systems and registry infrastructure capable of issuing, tracking, and retiring carbon credits. Based on this framework and XGC's technology, the technical requirements for these registries include:

Issuance and Tracking Architecture: Infrastructure capable of issuing, tracking, and retiring carbon credits to maintain a precise ledger of national assets.

Double-Counting Prevention: High-integrity systems designed to ensure that climate finance flows are transparent and that credits are not claimed by more than one entity.

MRV Capabilities: Modern digital infrastructure layers that enable countries to manage, verify, and monetize carbon assets effectively.

Technical Brief: AI and Blockchain for Article 6.4 Compliance

XGC's platform specifically addresses the rigorous compliance standards of Article 6.4 through two core technological pillars:

1. Artificial Intelligence (GeoAI) for High-Integrity MRV

Automated Verification: AI-driven satellite monitoring and data processing replace slow, manual auditing, providing real-time Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) of carbon sequestration assets.

Dynamic Data Analysis: AI algorithms analyze complex environmental datasets to ensure that carbon credits represent genuine, additional, and permanent emissions reductions as required by international standards.

2. Blockchain for Immutable Ledger & Transparency

Elimination of Double Counting: By utilizing a distributed blockchain ledger, every carbon credit is assigned a unique, non-fungible digital identity that tracks its entire lifecycle from issuance to retirement.

Smart Contract Governance: Smart contracts automate "Worker-First" waterfalls and sovereign royalties, ensuring transparent and immediate distribution of climate finance to local stakeholders and host-nation governments.

Public Trust: The decentralized nature of the blockchain provides an immutable audit trail, ensuring that national registries remain transparent and resistant to tampering.

Strategic Financial Opportunity in the Global Carbon Market

The global carbon market is expected to expand dramatically as governments and corporations accelerate decarbonization strategies. Analysts estimate that international carbon markets could grow into a multi-trillion-dollar global asset class over the coming decades as Article 6 mechanisms are implemented worldwide. Through this strategic acquisition, TGI Solar Power Group aims to lead the deployment of the digital architecture necessary to support this massive shift in global climate finance.

About XGC Corp.

XGC Corp provides national-grade carbon registry solutions combining AI, Blockchain, and ERP into a single cloud-based protocol, enabling sovereign nations to manage their carbon assets with maximum integrity and transparency. https://xgccorp.com/

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company focusing on solar energy, sustainable infrastructure, and innovative technologies that drive the global transition to a green economy. www.tgipower.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market.

Contact:

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. info@tgipower.com

XGC CorpDaniel Brody, CEOdb@xgccorp.com

https://xgccorp.com/

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/tgi-update-signs-loi-to-acquire-xgc-corp-to-build-national-carbon-reg-1144874