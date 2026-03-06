Ronnie Coleman Signature Series Launches Creatine Adventure, Introducing a Bold New Era for the Legendary Brand

An innovative three-flavor creatine box set designed to mix, match, and explore, ushering in a bold new era for Ronnie Coleman Signature Series.

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Ronnie Coleman Signature Series proudly announces the launch of Creatine Adventure, an innovative new product that represents the beginning of a fresh and exciting direction for the brand. The launch reflects a renewed focus on highlighting Ronnie Coleman's legendary charisma and personality while continuing to deliver the high-quality supplements trusted by millions of customers around the world.

While Ronnie Coleman is widely recognized as the Greatest Bodybuilder of All Time and an 8-time Mr. Olympia, his global appeal extends far beyond the bodybuilding stage. Ronnie's authentic personality, iconic catchphrases like "Yeah Buddy!" and "Light Weight Baby!", and his genuine interactions with fans have made him one of the most beloved figures in fitness and a viral cultural icon across social media.

With Creatine Adventure, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series aims to bring that same energy and charisma directly into the product experience.

The hero of the launch is the Creatine Adventure Box Set, which includes 60 total servings of creatine monohydrate divided into three flavors with 20 servings each: Sour Galaxy, Dragon Fruit Splash, and Cotton Candy Crush. The concept encourages customers to explore all three flavors and even mix and match them to create their own unique combinations, turning a daily supplement routine into a fun and interactive experience, bringing the true spirit of the "Adventure" to life.

In addition to the box set, each flavor is also available individually in a 45-serving format, allowing customers to purchase their favorite flavor once they discover it through the Creatine Adventure experience.

Every serving of Creatine Adventure delivers 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate, one of the most researched and trusted ingredients in sports nutrition, designed to support strength, power, and performance while maintaining the product quality that Ronnie Coleman Signature Series is known for worldwide.

Customers can purchase the full Creatine Adventure collection directly at www.ronniecoleman.net.

The launch of Creatine Adventure also signals the beginning of a broader evolution for Ronnie Coleman Signature Series. The company is currently developing a new Direct-to-Consumer website designed entirely around the customer experience, aimed at bringing fans closer to the brand, its innovation, and Ronnie's unmistakable personality. The redesigned platform is expected to launch by mid-summer 2026.

"Ronnie's charisma and connection with fans have always been one of the most powerful aspects of the brand," said Brendan Ahern, CEO of Ronnie Coleman Signature Series. "Creatine Adventure reflects that spirit while continuing our commitment to delivering world-class products that inspire people to train harder, enjoy the journey, and become the best version of themselves."

The launch also reflects the company's broader strategic vision for 2026. This year marks a renewed focus on a new marketing direction centered around Ronnie Coleman's personality and connection with fans, combined with a strong emphasis on product innovation.

Creatine Adventure represents the first step in a new generation of products designed to bring something fresh, different, and innovative not only to Ronnie Coleman Signature Series, but to the sports nutrition industry as a whole. The brand plans to introduce several additional product launches throughout 2026, all guided by the same commitment to creativity, innovation, and authenticity.

In many ways, 2026 marks the beginning of a reshaping of Ronnie Coleman Signature Series across multiple fronts, from product innovation and brand storytelling to customer experience and direct-to-consumer engagement.

At its core, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series is driven by a clear mission:

To build personable and loyal connections with the fitness community by providing world-class products and meaningful experiences that empower individuals to achieve their personal best.

With the launch of Creatine Adventure, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series takes another step toward that mission, combining product innovation, Ronnie Coleman's larger-than-life personality, and a growing focus on customer experience to inspire the next generation of athletes and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

About Ronnie Coleman Signature Series

Ronnie Coleman Signature Series is a global sports nutrition brand founded by 8-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman. Built on Ronnie's legendary work ethic and passion for excellence, the company is dedicated to delivering premium supplements and meaningful experiences that help individuals push beyond limits and achieve their personal best.

