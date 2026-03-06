Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) (the "Company" or "Trinity One") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offerings. The Company issued an aggregate of 26,700,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,340,000 across both offerings.

Under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption offering (the "LIFE Offering"), the Company issued 16,700,000 Units for gross proceeds of $3,340,000. The securities issued under the LIFE Offering are not subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Under the concurrent private placement (the "Concurrent Offering"), the Company issued 10,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. The securities issued under the Concurrent Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on July 7, 2026.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the LIFE Offering and Concurrent Offering (the "Closing Date"), provided that the Warrants may not be exercised for a period of 60 days from the Closing Date.

In connection with the offerings, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $259,000 and issued 1,299,000 finder's warrants to certain arm's length finders. These fees represent a 6% cash commission and 6% in finder's warrants based on the proceeds raised and Units sold to subscribers introduced by the respective finders.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offerings to advance exploration, technical evaluation, and project advancement activities across the Company's mineral asset portfolio, including verification and follow-up work on recently acquired properties, historical data verification, target generation, and early-stage field programs, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements relating to: the expected use of proceeds; and the receipt of final TSXV and other regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and management's expectations and estimates as of the date hereof and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions; the ability to obtain final TSXV and other regulatory approvals; changes in the Company's plans with respect to the use of proceeds; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Trinity One Metals Ltd.

Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) is a precious and base metals explorer focused on building a portfolio of high growth projects with exposure to some of the world's most in demand metals. The Company's strategy is to acquire and advance assets with strong geological fundamentals, clear catalysts, and the ability to deliver discovery and growth through disciplined modern exploration.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286527

Source: Trinity One Metals Ltd.