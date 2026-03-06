Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTC Pink: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eduardo Fernández as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective Monday, March 9, 2026.

Mr. Fernández brings extensive financial leadership experience across multinational and high-growth enterprises, with a strong record of operational transformation, capital markets execution, and disciplined governance.

Mr. Fernández has worked in the accounting and finance industry for over 10 years. Mr. Fernández began his professional career as Treasurer and Head of OTC for Mexico at Kraft Heinz, a leading company in the multinational consumer packaged goods industry. He later worked as Interim Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at Lingo Leasing, one of Mexico's largest leasing companies specializing in foreign funding and public debt. Most recently, Mr. Fernández was the Chief Financial Officer in Mexico and later LATAM for Wework, an international leader in the market of coworking office spaces. As CFO Mr. Fernández oversaw financial operations for a portfolio of 4 countries, managing an annual budget of USD 200M. He was then promoted as his last role to Country Manager. Mr. Fernández holds a Bachelor's Degree in Financial Administration from ITESM Campus Guadalajara and is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO and Executive Chairman, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Eduardo as our new Chief Financial Officer. His proven track record in driving financial discipline, strengthening governance, and enabling sustainable growth positions him to be an immediate catalyst for our next phase. Eduardo joins us at a pivotal inflection point for Pesorama. His deep expertise in institutional financial frameworks and his history of scaling complex operations in Mexico make him the ideal architect for our next phase of growth. We expect Eduardo to play a critical role in optimizing our capital structure and driving the operational efficiencies that will ultimately deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Mr. Fernández will oversee PesoRama's finance, accounting, treasury, capital markets activities, and reporting functions and will work closely with the executive leadership team and the Board of Directors of PesoRama on long term planning and execution. He will be based in Mexico City.

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted to Mr. Fernández incentive stock options (the "Options") to purchase an aggregate of 1,250,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of the Company.

The Options are exercisable until March 9, 2031 at a price of $0.35 per Share and shall vest as follows: ¼ on the first anniversary of the date of grant, ¼ on the second anniversary of the date of the grant, ¼ on the third anniversary of the date of the grant, and ¼ on the fourth anniversary of the date of the grant.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan which was most recently approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting held on August 8, 2023.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 32 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding anticipated contributions of the new Chief Financial Officer and expected operational and financial outcomes, the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286547

Source: PesoRama Inc.