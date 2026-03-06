Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Development Platform, today announced that the class action lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on October 25, 2023 against the Company, its CEO and CFO alleging four counts of violations of the securities laws of the United States (the "Lawsuit"), was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiffs without prejudice pursuant to the parties' stipulation of voluntarily dismissal. The Court has administratively closed the litigation. The Company did not pay any compensation to the plaintiffs, nor does it have any obligations, financial or otherwise, owed to the plaintiffs in connection with the Lawsuit.

"We are very grateful for today's announced resolution to the Lawsuit and can now focus our attention on the Company's continued development," commented Johnson Joseph, President and CEO of Tenet. "On behalf of all Tenet shareholders, I would like to thank our U.S. counsels Douglas Baumstein and Scott Rader of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. for their exceptional work in guiding us through the litigation."

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

